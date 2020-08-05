Mayflower II cancels visit to Rhode Island in response to Baker’s travel restrictions

The Mayflower II will not make a planned visit to Rhode Island on Thursday after Governor Charlie Baker announced new coronavirus-related travel restrictions for visitors from the state, Plimoth Plantation officials said.
The full-scale replica of the Pilgrims’ ship had been scheduled to visit Newport’s Fort Adams State Park, but instead it will remain at New Bedford’s State Pier, where it was moved for safety during Tropical Storm Isaias, according to a statement from Plimoth Plantation, which owns the Mayflower II.
Baker announced Tuesday that Rhode Islanders visiting Massachusetts would have to quarantine for two weeks or produce a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their arrival. Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey also announced quarantine requirements for visitors from Rhode Island earlier Tuesday.
Advertisement
The Mayflower II returned to the water just last month, launched into the Mystic River in Mystic, Conn., after an $11.2 million restoration that took more than three years. The restoration was timed to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ landing, but the ship’s departure from Mystic was delayed about three months by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, the ship will be moved to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne, and then it will return home to Plymouth Harbor on Monday, as previously scheduled, according to the statement.
Plimoth Plantation will release further details of the ship’s trip home on Thursday, it said.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.