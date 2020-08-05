Mayflower II cancels visit to Rhode Island in response to Baker’s travel restrictions

The Mayflower II will not make a planned visit to Rhode Island on Thursday after Governor Charlie Baker announced new coronavirus-related travel restrictions for visitors from the state, Plimoth Plantation officials said.

The full-scale replica of the Pilgrims’ ship had been scheduled to visit Newport’s Fort Adams State Park, but instead it will remain at New Bedford’s State Pier, where it was moved for safety during Tropical Storm Isaias, according to a statement from Plimoth Plantation, which owns the Mayflower II.

Baker announced Tuesday that Rhode Islanders visiting Massachusetts would have to quarantine for two weeks or produce a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their arrival. Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey also announced quarantine requirements for visitors from Rhode Island earlier Tuesday.