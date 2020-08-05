UMass model estimates state death toll will surpass 9,000 in four weeks

The estimate comes from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various coronavirus pandemic models and develops a combined — or ensemble — forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

The model estimates that by that day, as summer winds to an end, the heartbreaking tally will reach around 9,087 deaths, though researchers noted the numbers could range higher or lower, from 8,911 to 9,436.

Reich’s lab releases the ensemble forecast weekly. It only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because it believes forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that.

The forecast released this week for Aug. 29 was up from last week’s forecast for Aug. 22, which was around 8,960 deaths.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported a total of 8,657 confirmed and probable deaths due to the coronavirus in Massachusetts.

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions.

The closely watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, looking further into the future, predicts that Massachusetts will see 9,647 coronavirus deaths by Nov. 1.

Massachusetts’ pandemic surged in the spring and is currently at much lower levels, but state officials are monitoring a troubling uptick in the data. Governor Charlie Baker warned Tuesday that the state may have to scale back its reopening efforts if the trend continues.

At the national level, the UMass model predicts the death tally will reach over 181,000 by Aug. 29.

“Our latest ensemble forecast of #COVID19 is out. Topline results: the model expects to see over 180K #COVID19 deaths in the US by the end of August, with 6,500-7,500 new deaths for each of the next 4 weeks,” Reich wrote in a tweet.

The current US death toll was more than 156,000 as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The University of Washington IHME model is now predicting more than 230,000 deaths nationwide by Nov. 1.





