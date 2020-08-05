The long-term effects on school-age children are unknown

As a psychiatrist, and a parent of children who were once of school age, I think the rush to open schools needs a clear developmental perspective. Although the seriousness of infection may be less in young children in the short term, we do not know the full impact of COVID-19 on the developing brain or psychological growth. Evidence exists that this virus may have protean manifestations on the brain over time, with cognitive changes being of the greatest concern.

Many other viruses have known short-term, delayed, or long-term impact on brain function. Additionally, young children and even adolescents whose brains are greatly changing up until 25 or so, find it hard to be consistent in observing physical distancing as they yearn for peer connection and intimacy. The ability of teenagers to deny risk is well known in the extent of unsafe driving, drug use, unprotected sex, etc.