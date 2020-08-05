We can fly — but where to?

RE “What will it take for airlines to persuade us to fly again?” (Aug. 2, Page A1): I might summon the courage to fly — very carefully ― now, but where is it safe to go? So many places are hot spots, and we don’t know what the next one will be. And where would we be allowed to go? I would love to go to Nova Scotia, but can’t because the Trump administration’s handling of COVID-19 prevents Americans from visiting Canada, which is safe at the moment. I think safe destinations and the ability to travel to certain places are a big part of what is keeping people from flying, possibly more so than the fear of being on a plane.

Joy Colarullo