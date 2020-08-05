Home of the Week: For $525,000, a move-in-ready cottage in Wellfleet

Year built: 1930; renovated 2002

Square feet: 1,455

Beds: 2

Baths: 2 full

Sewer/water: Private

Taxes: $3,034 (2020)

Can there be a better way to know that you have arrived, not at the apex of the social strata, but on Cape Cod? One pulls into the half-moon driveway to see a picket fence, lilies and butterfly bushes, and a home sided with cedar shingles weathered gray by the salty air.

And make no mistake, at 1,455 square feet, this is a cottage, not a “McCottage.” It includes a finished lower level of some 725 square feet that some might find particularly welcome this year, when working from home has become the new normal for many.

The lower level is finished with aboveground windows; a kitchenette with a built-in table, a white subway tile backsplash, and white cabinets; a shower-only bath with a trough sink and gray cabinetry; and a separate entrance — a combination of improvements that creates an area that can readily serve as a guest suite. The flooring is laminate with a wood-like appearance.

From here, one needs to go outside to reach the first floor. Mahogany stairs glide past a cherry tree before reaching a small patio shielded by mature foliage on the gently sloping 0.19-acre lot. In the entrance, there are cubbies, coat hooks, and a narrow closet on the left. The kitchen is on the right. The flooring on this level is hardwood.

One side of the kitchen is given over to the stove, dishwasher, a small sink, the refrigerator, honey-hued wood cabinets (some with glass fronts) with lighting, as well as a microwave and a granite counter. The appliances are stainless steel. Pendant and recessed lights cast a glow on these as well as a wood-topped island.

Opposite the kitchen is the dining area, where a full-size washer and dryer occupy one corner, and three pairs of rectangular windows line one wall. The floor then pivots into a living room with a wood-burning fireplace flanked by built-in shelving and cabinetry. The mantel is hardwood, and the surround is stones that look as if they came from the beach.

A French door opens into a room that presents a couple of options: It can be a family room or part of a three-room master suite. One door opens into a shower-only bath with a white subway tile surround, a triangular single vanity with a marble countertop, and ceramic tile flooring with a checkerboard inlay. A second door connects to a bedroom with midheight wainscot, three windows, and a closet. A narrow French door connects to the kitchen.

Back in that multipurpose room, a French door opens to a gray stone patio. The lot itself has multiple perennials and ground cover, which eliminates the need for mowing.

The house is within walking distance of Wellfleet Harbor.

Nathan Butera with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing. As of press time, the sellers had accepted an offer with contingencies, but showings were still being held.

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-keleher-cat Maureen Keleher

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-keleher-garden Maureen Keleher

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-patio-2 Jonathan Watkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-dining Jonathan Watkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-suite Jonathan Watkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-primary-suite Jonathan Watkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-patio-umbrella Jonathan Watkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-fireplace Jonathan Wilkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-kitchenette Jonathan Wilkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-suite-built-in Jonathan Wilkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-french-doors Jonathan Wilkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-kitchenette Jonathan Wilkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-bathroom Jonathan Wilkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-patio-door Jonathan Watkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-aerial Jonathan Watkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-entrance Jonathan Watkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-kitchen Jonathan Watkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-bath Jonathan Watkins

70-nauhaught-bluffs-wellfleet-jfw-builtins Jonathan Watkins

