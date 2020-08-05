Brian Boyle helps Panthers avert sweep vs. Islanders

“It’s rewarding for us because we’re putting the work in and a few mistakes have cost us so far,” Boyle said. “We’re not where we want to be in this series, but we can only control today.”

Boyle and Mike Hoffman scored goals 2:47 apart, and the Panthers took advantage of several miscues in beating the Islanders, 3-2, in Game 3 of their best-of-five preliminary round playoff series on Wednesday.

Brian Boyle and the Florida Panthers turned the tables on the New York Islanders by playing with more discipline and patience to avoid being swept from the playoffs.

Erik Haula also scored and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 20 shots. The 10th-seeded Panthers trail the best-of-five series, 2-1, with Game 4 at the NHL’s Eastern Conference hub city of Toronto on Friday.

Advertisement

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson, with 1:27 remaining, scored for the Islanders, the East’s seventh seed. Semyon Varlamov stopped 19 shots.

Earlier in the day, the Panthers signed undrafted free agent Henry Bowlby of Harvard to a two-year entry level contract. Bowlby, of Edina, Minn., had 21 goals and 45 points in 84 games in three seasons with the Crimson, and received the ECAC Hockey Commissioner’s award in having the team’s highest GPA last year.

Flyers’ Lindblom eyes return

Oskar Lindblom told a Swedish media outlet he plans on joining the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto on Friday with the hope that he will be able to play during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The forward completed treatment for Ewing's sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, on July 2 and last played Dec. 7. He has been skating and working out in his native Sweden while visiting with family.

"I'm going to Toronto on Friday and join the rest of the team," Lindblom told Gefle Dagblad on Tuesday. "We will see how it goes. I feel that my conditioning is getting better and better each day. We are in the playoffs and right now we are playing games to determine our seed.

Advertisement

"It's fantastic being back on the ice after all that's happened."

The Flyers, who defeated the Bruins, 4-1, on Sunday in the opener of the round-robin portion of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers, will play the Capitals on Thursday and the Lightning on Saturday.

Lindblom, 23, will have to adhere to a four-day quarantine in his hotel room until four negative tests for coronavirus are confirmed. He had been ruled out for the season when he was diagnosed in December. But because the NHL season was paused March 11 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, Lindblom could return.

Muzzin out for Leafs

Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin was discharged from a hospital overnight Tuesday but will not play for the Maple Leafs for the remainder of their Stanley Cup Qualifier series against the Columbus Blue Jackets after sustaining an injury in Game 2. Muzzin, who remained quarantined at a Toronto hotel, was taken from the ice on a stretcher after he fell chest-first onto the legs of Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand with 1:52 remaining in the third period of Toronto’s 3-0 win at Scotiabank Arena . . . Conor Garland and Taylor Hall each scored in the third period to help the Arizona Coyotes beat the Nashville Predators, 4-1. Now the 11th-seeded Coyotes can eliminate the sixth-seeded Predators in Game 4 on Friday in this best-of-five qualifying series. Christian Dvorak scored on Arizona’s first shot of the game, and Coyotes scored three in the third for the victory capped by Carl Soderberg’s empty-netter inside the final two minutes. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves for the victory in his third start in four games and second in as many days.

Advertisement











