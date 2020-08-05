Game 12: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

After losing the series opener , 5-1, the Red Sox will face the Rays again Wednesday night and will be looking to snap their second four-game losing streak of the season.

Pitching: LHP Martin Perez (1-1, 5.06)

RAYS (5-6): TBA.

Pitching: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-1, 1.54)

Game time: 6:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Perez: Zunino 6-18, Diaz 2-9, Kiermaier 1-8, Robertson 3-5, Adames 1-5, Renfroe 0-2, Meadows 1-4, Wendle 0-3, Smith 1-3, Margot 0-3, Lowe 1-3, Brosseau 1-2, Choi 0-1.

Red Sox vs. Yarbrough: Bogaerts 4-16, Benintendi 0-11, Vazquez 5-13, Devers 4-11, Martinez 7-11, Bradley 2-12, Pillar 2-9, Moreland 0-7, Chavis 3-5, Lin 1-2.

Stat of the day: Andrew Benintendi was 0 for 5 Tuesday night, and is 2 for 29 on the season with one RBI.

Notes: Perez performed well in his last start, allowing just two runs and two hits in 5⅔ innings in a win over the Mets. ... He has struggled at Tropicana Field, going 1-3 with an 8.39 ERA in five appearances, including four starts. ... The Sox are off Thursday, then will play on 17 consecutive days from Aug. 7 to 23, and on 30 of 31 days from Aug. 7 through Sept. 6. ... They are in the midst of playing 18 of 27 games on the road (July 29 through Aug. 27). ... They’ll have as many games in New York as they have in Boston (nine each), including seven at Yankee Stadium, in that stretch. ... Red Sox starters have a 7.07 earned run average. ... Yarbrough has been effective in both of his starts this year, pitching at least five innings in each game.





Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney