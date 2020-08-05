Jack Studnicka gives way to Nick Ritchie as Bruins take on Lightning

Nick Ritchie was lined up to make his Bruins playoff debut. Ondrej Kase is due to return Sunday against the Capitals. Studnicka, meanwhile, will be a depth piece this postseason.

Cassidy sat youngster Jack Studnicka despite the 21-year-old showing a promising level of headiness, if not readiness, on David Krejci’s right wing.

After his return-to-play roster submitted consecutive 4-1 losses to Columbus (exhibition) and Philadelphia (round-robin), Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy once again shuffled his middle-six forwards for Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay.

“I liked what I saw,” Cassidy said. “Very encouraging for down the road.”

When they traded for Ritchie and Kase in February, the Bruins were beefing up for the postseason. Studnicka, while skilled and willing, is a first-year pro who needs to fill out both frame and game.

“He generated a lot of our chances against Columbus,” Cassidy said of Studnicka, Providence’s leading scorer and an AHL All-Rookie pick. “[Sunday] he got a lot better as the game went on.

“He had a few boo-boos in the games that he’ll have to learn from. But let’s face it, we all made some mistakes the other night. He’s not out of the lineup tonight for that reason.”

Against Philadelphia Sunday, Cassidy heavily sheltered the Jake DeBrusk-Krejci-Studnicka second line, sending them out for one defensive-zone faceoff the entire game. In 8:55 of five-on-five time (second-lowest among forwards to Patrice Bergeron, who carries a much greater special-teams load), Studnicka was on the ice for one scoring chance and two against, and the Bruins were outshot, 7-3.

In the exhibition game last Thursday, Studnicka was on the ice for eight scoring chances and three against, and was on the ice for five D-zone draws (almost every forward was around that number). Shots were 4-3 in Boston’s favor.

Cassidy noted that he could have pulled Karson Kuhlman instead of Studnicka, but Kuhlman’s edge in playoff experience (nine games to Studnicka’s one) gives him a bit of an edge. He was fighting to stay in the lineup Wednesday, since Cassidy expected to play Kase, the right wing they acquired to help Krejci, against the Capitals Sunday.

Cassidy rolled out an intriguing third line of Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle-DeBrusk, teaming a puck-possession center with two quick-footed, attack-minded wingers. The coach expected to move pieces around during the game.

Ritchie, who missed some of camp, was playing his first game since March 10. Cassidy knows it may take a few games for the 6-foot-2-inch, 230-pounder to recapture his form.

When Ritchie is on, he is tough to move, and he has a good enough shot to finish chances. His defensive-zone coverage is a work in progress, but Krejci and Coyle (if he winds up on the third line) can bring him along. Ritchie also will get time on the second power play, likely in the net-front spot.

“The easy answer is the guys that are a little more fluid, a little more Ferrari-like than locomotive-like, will find it quicker,” Cassidy said. “He’s a big man. He’s going to have to get his legs under him, first and foremost.”

The lineup

Tuukka Rask, whose self-reported cough earned him a couple days in quarantine, was slated to be back in net against the Lightning.

The projected Bruins lineup:

FORWARD LINES

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Advertisement

Nick Ritchie-David Krejci-Karson Kuhlman

Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner

DEFENSE PAIRS

Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Jeremy Lauzon

GOAL

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

