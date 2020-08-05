Martin Perez delivers as Red Sox beat Rays to end four-game skid

It sounded good, but the struggling Red Sox needed to see results from a pitcher they’re counting on to hold down the second spot in a tattered rotation.

Martin Perez cheerfully predicted he’d pitch well against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, saying he had gained better command of his pitches after two uneven starts to open the season.

Perez backed it up, his five strong innings leading to a 5-0 victory at Tropicana Field that snapped a four-game losing streak.

Michael Chavis and Alex Verdugo each hit two-run home runs as the Sox (4-8) finished their road trip 3-4. They open a seven-game homestand Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Perez and four relievers combined on the first shutout for the Sox since last Aug. 23 against San Diego. They allowed four hits with five walks and 11 strikeouts.

Sox pitchers retired 12 of the last 13 Rays and didn’t give up a hit after the fifth inning. Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Matt Barnes, and Brandon Workman followed Perez to the mound.

The Sox came into the game with a 5.78 earned run average, the second-worst in the American League. It was chopped down to 5.28.

The Rays (5-7) have lost six of seven.

Sox manager Ron Roenicke came up with a unique lineup, benching both Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. against lefthander Ryan Yarbrough.

That wasn’t something the Sox envisioned before the season.

“I probably didn’t think that would happen at all,” Roenicke said.

Jose Peraza, usually the second baseman, started in left field for the first time this season. Jonathan Arauz, who had five at-bats in the previous 11 games, started at second base.

The jigsaw puzzle lineup worked, although it took some time.

Yarbrough didn’t give up a run until the fourth inning when Chavis singled with two outs and Verdugo homered to right field.

The RBIs were Verdugo’s first of the season and the home run was his first extra-base hit.

Yarbrough (0-2) didn’t get an out in the sixth inning.

Xander Bogaerts led off with a double to center and scored when Christian Vazquez pulled a single into left field. Chavis followed with a 421-foot homer to center field. The ball knocked down a cardboard cutout of a fan. Chavis would have won a stuffed animal for doing that at a carnival.

Perez earned that offensive support, navigating through an eventful five innings.

Perez put runners on base in every inning. But the Sox turned two double plays behind the lefthander and the Rays were hitless in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position against him.

His big escape came in the fourth inning. With the Sox up, 2-0, Jose Martinez led off with a double before Hunter Renfroe drew a walk. Perez came back to retire the next three batters, ending the inning with a swinging strikeout of Wily Adames on a cutter.

Perez (2-1) threw 91 pitches. He walked three and struck out four.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.