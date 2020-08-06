To 1995 and beyond via the movies

“Toy Story” wasn’t the biggest box-office hit that year. It was number two, behind “Die Hard With a Vengeance.” Woody and Buzz together weren’t a match for John McClane alone. In fairness, who was? “Toy Story” didn’t clean up at the Oscars, winning none of the three it was nominated for, though it did get an award for special achievement. Mel Gibson’s “Braveheart” won for best picture and in four other categories.

It’s not often you can say what the most important movie released in a given year was. But when you can, you really can. Sometimes the importance has to do with artistic excellence and ambition: “Citizen Kane,” 1941. Sometimes it’s about commercial success and impact on the industry: the first “Star Wars” movie, 1977. There was definitely a most important movie in 1995, and it qualified on both counts: “Toy Story.”

Mel Gibson, with the blue streaks, in "Braveheart." ANDREW COOPER/via AP

Instead, “Toy Story” did something a lot more impressive and enduring. As the first animated feature that was entirely computer generated, it kicked off a technological revolution. It also introduced a new studio, Pixar, which over the past 25 years has dominated animation and revolutionized the idea of family entertainment, with no rival at braiding together emotion and humor and innovative storytelling.

So “Toy Story” alone makes 1995 a vintage movie year. But there was a lot else going on. Everyone’s other favorite 1995 release was “Babe,” a highly endearing Australian film about a pig who wants to be a sheepdog. “Apollo 13,” Ron Howard’s drama about a real-life moon mission gone wrong, confirmed the status of its star, Tom Hanks, as Hollywood’s new favorite everyman hero. Hanks also, of course, voices Woody in “Toy Story,” a different kind of everyman.

Clockwise from left: Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton in "Apollo 13." HANDOUT PHOTO

Speaking of confirmation, “While You Were Sleeping” showed that Sandra Bullock’s performance in “Speed” (1994) hadn’t been a fluke and made her a star. She also had a hit in the tech thriller “The Net.” (That’s “Net” as in this newfangled thing called the Internet.) The plot of David Fincher’s “Se7en” is as gimmicky as its title. A serial killer uses the seven deadly sins for how-to purposes. Yet it marries noir and horror to very unsettling effect. Expect to be as spooked as Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman are. “Spooked” isn’t quite the right word for how Gwyneth Paltrow ends up feeling. Try watching it back to back with Fincher’s “Zodiac” (2007).

Having had such success, and controversy, with “JFK” (1992), Oliver Stone decided to marry history and horror (a touch of noir, too) in “Nixon.” It doesn’t really work, but Anthony Hopkins, in the title role, sure nails the guy’s shoulder hunch. Long before “The Irishman,” Al Pacino, as a cop, and Robert De Niro, as a crook, gave a clinic in Method star power in Michael Mann’s “Heat.” The movie’s too long, too self-consciously mythic; but the one scene they share really is something.

By 2020 standards, there was also a lot not going on in 1995. Only one superhero movie — that’s just o-n-e — came out. “Batman Forever” starred, yes, Val Kilmer (third billed in “Heat”) as the Caped Crusader. The only other franchise movie that year was “GoldenEye,” the first Bond picture in six years, as well as Pierce Brosnan’s debut as 007. The latest Bond, “No Time to Die,” had been scheduled for release last April. Will it still come out this year?

There were also far fewer documentaries and animated features. Credit the arrival of digital technology, among other factors, for changing the former, and the success of “Toy Story” for changing the latter. The other big animated feature was Disney’s “Pocahontas,” the year’s fifth-biggest grosser. Don’t expect any time soon one of those live-action versions the studio has been making of its old animated hits. There are some ways in which 1995 was a long 25 years ago.

A scene from "Pocahontas." The Walt Disney Company

Rather than franchises there were, so to speak, anti-franchises: big-budget pictures that were box-office disasters. “Waterworld,” which actually wasn’t a flop, pretty much put an end to Kevin Costner’s run at the box office. It offered a dystopian vision of a future Earth almost entirely underwater. Ultimately, international grosses helped it break even. Yet highly publicized budget overruns had already made “Waterworld” a byword for financial folly. It ended up costing $172 million ($295 million in 2020 dollars), the most ever for a movie up to that time.

Renny Harlin’s pirate extravaganza, “Cutthroat Island,” now there was a flop, with domestic grosses of $10 million on a budget of $98 million. If the movie had been a hit, would Harlin’s marriage to its star, Geena Davis, have survived? The marriage in “First Knight” was onscreen, not off-: Sean Connery’s King Arthur to Julia Ormond’s Guinevere, with Richard Gere’s Sir Lancelot in the marital/Round Table mix. It didn’t do as badly as “Cutthroat Island,” but it did badly enough: $55 million to make, with a domestic box office of $36 million.

A fiasco is different from a flop. “Showgirls” was a fiasco. How could it miss: Las Vegas chorines and an NC-17 rating? It missed. As its male lead Kyle MacLachlan delicately suggested: “maybe the wrong material with the wrong director and the wrong cast.” The movie brought out the ham-fisted, salacious worst in director Paul Verhoeven and writer Joe Eszterhas. With those two, we’re talking serious worst.

Nicolas Cage in "Leaving Las Vegas." HANDOUT PHOTO

Their previous collaboration had been “Basic Instinct” (1992). That film made Sharon Stone a star. Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” also set in Vegas, gave Stone what would be her best role — and earn her only Oscar nomination, for best actress. The winner for best actor that year was Nicolas Cage, for his suicidal alcoholic in “Leaving Las Vegas.” In its barring of no holds, his performance foreshadows all that Cagean craziness to come.

What 1995 did have a lot of was literary adaptations. “Leaving Las Vegas” was one, based on John O’Brien’s novel. “Get Shorty” is based on Elmore Leonard’s novel. It is also on the list of Vegas movies — David Paymer’s brief visit there further complicates the plot — though it’s even more a Miami and, especially, Hollywood movie. The adaptation of Walter Mosley’s “Devil in a Blue Dress” is set 50 years earlier and about 20 miles away, in Watts. Denzel Washington is as commanding in it as John Travolta is in “Get Shorty.”

John Travolta in "Get Shorty." Firooz Zahedi/MGM

Also geographically situated are “The Bridges of Madison County,” that county being in Iowa, and “Dolores Claiborne,” set on a Maine island. Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep star in Eastwood’s film of Robert James Waller’s immense bestseller. They’re an odd pairing, which makes sense, since the characters are, too. Kathy Bates and Jennifer Jason Leigh star in the adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. There’s nothing odd about teaming such a pair of acting powerhouses as mother and daughter.

Film versions of classic novels included “Rob Roy,” with Liam Neeson buckling his swash in the Scottish Highlands, and a “Scarlet Letter” that has Demi Moore as Hester Prynne. There was a trio of Jane Austen adaptations: “Persuasion”; Ang Lee’s “Sense and Sensibility,” which earned Emma Thompson, who also starred, a best adapted screenplay Oscar; and, best of all, “Clueless,” Amy Heckerling’s Beverly Hills update of “Emma.” Hollywood can be so strange. How is it that Bullock became a star and Alicia Silverstone didn’t?

Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood in "The Bridges of Madison County." Ken Regan/Warner Bros.

1995 some notable debuts: Casey Affleck, in “To Die For”; Keira Knightley, in “Innocent Lies” (!); Charlize Theron, in “Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest” (!!); and Jeremy Renner, in “Senior Trip” (!!!). Michael Bay directed his first movie. No, not “Innocent Lies,” “Children of the Corn III,” or even “Senior Trip”: “Bad Boys.”

Kevin Spacey was in no fewer than four movies. In “The Usual Suspects,” he won a much-deserved best supporting actor Oscar for playing Verbal Kint and . . . let’s just say Someone Else. He played another character whose identity should not be revealed, in “Se7en.” He was gloriously (characteristically?) ruthless as a Hollywood agent, in “Swimming With Sharks.” And Spacey was fourth-billed, behind Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, and Freeman in “Outbreak,” about the response to a new and dangerous virus. If “Toy Story” is the most important movie from 1995, “Outbreak” has the most resonant title in 2020. If you can handle that “Se7en”/“Zodiac” double feature, try “Outbreak” and “Contagion” (2011). Heartbreak hurts more than horror.

