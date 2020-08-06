Bibliophiles: Sarah Stewart Johnson looks toward Mars

Earthlings seem to never get enough of Mars. Case in point, three countries have launched missions to the planet this summer, including the United States. In her new book, “The Sirens of Mars,” Sarah Stewart Johnson explores our endless fascination with the red planet and interweaves that story with her own evolution as a planetary scientist. A former Rhodes Scholar and White House Fellow, Johnson is an assistant professor at Georgetown University and has worked on NASA’s Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity rovers. She is also a visiting scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

JOHNSON: We spent four months of lockdown in our apartment in Washington and then we came to Kentucky, where I grew up. Before I go to sleep I’ve been going back to and reading snippets of “On Homesickness” by Jesse Donaldson, who I knew when I was a kid. It’s a really melancholy book about the beauty of Kentucky and the tug it has on us from there. He writes one section for each of the state’s 120 counties.

BOOKS: Is that book typical of what you like to read?

JOHNSON: I’m drawn to nonfiction with imaginative and lyrical writing. Books like Annie Dillard’s “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek,” which was a real lodestar in my 20s, Ellen Meloy’s “The Anthropology of Turquoise,” an amazing book about the desert, and Beryl Markham’s “West With the Night” about Africa.

BOOKS: Are there books about science in that category for you?

JOHNSON: Books like Alan Lightman’s “Einstein’s Dreams.” There’s a scientist trying to match the beauty of the science he is writing about. Everything Carl Sagan wrote is wonderful. There are some beautiful books about Mars, such as Oliver Morton’s “Mapping Mars.” It’s not comprehensive but does a beautiful job of conveying the idea of mapping the planet.

BOOKS: What have been some of your recent best reads?

JOHNSON: I’ve been drawn to darker books. I had a health scare last fall and am through it but I have been trying to process my own mortality. I’ve read “The Bright Hour” by the poet Nina Riggs, “The Unwinding of a Miracle” by Julie Yip-Williams, and “The Exact Replica of the Figment of My Imagination” by Elizabeth McCracken.

BOOKS: Do you read fiction too?

JOHNSON: One novel I did read in the past year, oddly right before the pandemic struck, was “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel, which is a novel about a pandemic. It came up on my library app as a suggestion. That app has been pulling me to different types of things. I found “Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo, who won the Booker, that way. I loved that.

BOOKS: Have you always been an avid reader?

JOHNSON: When I was a college student, if we were assigned to read a chapter in a book, that’s all I would read. It didn’t occur to me to read the whole book. When I was studying in England I discovered how much of reading was not just a means to an end. It could be real pleasure. I would spend three to four hours every day in this old library. I was reading things from Cicero to new novels, whatever I found. That was a turning point to me as a reader.

BOOKS: Who do you talk books with the most?

JOHNSON: I’ve been lucky to have writer friends, like Deidre Mask. The last full book that I finished was her book, “The Address Book.” It’s about the power of naming and assigning addresses as an instrument of power. Kate Harris is another writer-friend. She wrote “Lands of Lost Borders.” She re-created the whole journey of the Silk Road on her bike and is working on one now about learning to fly a plane.

BOOKS: What are your reading habits?

JOHNSON: Ever since I have had little kids, I’ve woken up more in the middle of the night than I used to. When I can’t get back to sleep, I just curl up in a big chair and read. I’ve been waking up a little bit since we are back in Kentucky and I’ll just read about a few counties in “On Homesickness” and go back to sleep.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane’' and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.