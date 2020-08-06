Decision to put ‘Mulan’ on Disney+ rather than in theaters is an indicator of things to come

On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that the studio’s big summer release, a lavish live-action remake of the 1998 animated feature “Mulan,” would bypass US theaters and instead debut on the Disney+ streaming service on Sept. 4, at a price point of $29.99 for unlimited viewings. The news sent shock waves across the industry: With 40 percent of 2019 box office receipts, Disney is the dominant player in the theatrical market, and by shunting what many were predicting would be the studio’s biggest 2020 moneymaker to VOD was seen as both a capitulation to the inevitable and the laying of a whole new ground game.

The wall between movies in theaters and movies on demand continues to crumble, under assault from COVID-19 and the desperation of major Hollywood studios with increasingly clogged pipes. What the industry will look like when we’re back to a new normal — how thoroughly the way films are shown and seen will have changed for good — is anyone’s guess. But the business of moviegoing is unlikely to be the same.

The coronavirus has reduced the once-orderly US film production, distribution, and exhibition businesses to chaos. Movies aren’t getting made, blockbusters are seeing their release dates pushed back time and again, and the idle multiplex chains inch closer to financial ruin with every week. While independent distributors have gladly jumped into the streaming market via virtual screenings of smaller films linked to local theaters, the majors have been sidelined, terrified to put their big-budget wares online for fear of piracy and of enraging powerful exhibition chains like AMC and Regal. The one studio to cross the line early on was Universal with “Trolls World Tour” in April, after which the theater chains vowed through their lobbying group to boycott the company’s films going forward.

But “Trolls World Tour” made nearly $100 million on VOD, and nothing changes the rules in Hollywood like cold, hard cash. A series of tremors preceded the Disney “Mulan” announcement, each bigger than the one preceding it. First, AMC and NBCUniversal (parent company of Universal) unexpectedly kissed and made up with a deal that drastically shortens the release window for the studio’s films between theatrical and streaming, from roughly 90 days to 17, a move that had mom and pop theater owners around the country seeing red on their balance sheets and elsewhere. Then Warner Bros. announced that “Tenet,” the oft-delayed Christopher Nolan sci-fi suspense thriller, would be released internationally Sept. 3 and to hell with theaters in a United States that can’t get its act together. The “Mulan” news was the cherry on top, the biggest media company on the planet essentially saying to brick-and-mortar theaters, “Sorry, you’re on your own.”

A scene from "Trolls World Tour." DreamWorks Animation via AP

Adding injury to insult, “Mulan” on Disney+ means that all the profits will go to the Mouse House, whereas the AMC/NBCUniversal agreement allocates a portion of the streaming take back to the chain. Disney’s Chapek insists that the “Mulan” situation is a “one-off” and that the studio will put its movies back in US theaters as soon as this nasty coronavirus thing is over with. But like every Georgia school commissioner or Amity Island mayor pushing to get kids back in school and swimmers back in the water, that ignores the plain viral fact that rushing the timetable only makes things worse.

The bigger question for the moment is whether people are really going to pay $30 for a remake, even one as hyped as “Mulan,” a $200 million production from director Niki Caro (“Whale Rider”) that seems tailor-made for a giant screen. Actually, that’s $37 once you count the monthly Disney+ subscription, an amount that still might be cheaper than taking a family of four to the theater (and the concession stand) but that seems designed to shut out single viewers. By setting the price point so high, Disney is signaling this ain’t no $5.99 rental on Amazon Prime — that “premium” product comes at a premium cost. It also sets the goalposts for further experiments in blockbuster-on-demand almost unreachably far out, perhaps intentionally. NBCUniversal charged $19.99 for “Trolls World Tour,” which one could possibly see becoming an industry standard if theaters remains closed through a second wave of pandemic. On the other hand, Disney+ already has over 60 million subscribers. If only a third of them purchase “Mulan,” that’s $600 million in the bank.

And it’s that kind of captive, controlled profit that has media executives’ eyes flashing dollar signs like Scrooge McDuck. Even if a COVID-19 vaccine were made miraculously available tomorrow and our lives returned to normal, the genie is out of the bottle. (Which is the wrong Disney-movie metaphor, but never mind. The landscape is altered. Movie theaters aren’t going away soon — not when they still deliver major profits — and those multiplex chains left standing when this is over will still host blockbusters to dazzle the retinas and perhaps even engage the mind. But those movies will be going to the home market much more quickly and at a price consumers decide is best. And that will further diminish the theatrical experience.

The real test case may not be “Mulan” but Disney’s next big title, the Avengers sequel “Black Widow,” with Scarlett Johansson. It’s currently scheduled for an early November theatrical release (after being bumped from May 1), but only a fool would consider that a sure thing, and a wiser man might bet against it. If “Black Widow” is forced to go directly to streaming platforms, will it again be available only on Disney+? Will it cost less? The rules are being made up as we go by experts who have as much insight into the future as your Uncle Manny.

Scarlett Johansson in "Black Widow." Marvel Studios/Disney via AP

The larger danger, looking further down the turnpike, is that media corporations will start to silo their content within their proprietary VOD platforms — Disney on Disney+, Warner Brothers movies on HBO Max, NBCUniversal on Peacock — and that what was once a mass market will be sliced into digital pieces of pie, with poorer audiences left out in the cold. Can the theatrical experience survive in the long run? Honestly, looking a decade or more ahead, it’s likely that only the biggest bread-and-circus blockbusters may play multiplex arenas while the mass of movies and TV shows — two formats slowly merging into one hybrid form — will be consumed digitally. (Ironically, local arthouses and independent theaters, with their dedicated customers and lower overhead, may be better poised to weather the changes.)

At some point it’s worth asking whether what we’re watching can even be called a movie anymore. We’re not there yet. But we’re headed that way.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.