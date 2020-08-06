In Focus: Seeing post-Soviet society on ice in ‘Red Penguins’

The no-name “Miracle on Ice” USA team beat them in the Olympics in 1980, dimming their luster. But the Red Army team remained dominant until the fall of the Soviet system which had sustained them. With no funding and the best players picked up by the NHL, they became a joke. But they were also a commodity up for grabs like many other former Soviet state-owned assets in the early 1990s era of chaos, corruption, and inchoate capitalism.

In “Red Army,” Polsky took a deceptively whimsical look at the juggernaut USSR national team that epitomized the West’s fears of Soviet domination. Its athleticism, teamwork, tactics, and strategies seemed unbeatable, a symbol of Soviet superiority, like a hockey-rink Sputnik.

In 1939 Winston Churchill said that Russia was “a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. But perhaps there is a key.” Over 80 years and numerous regime changes Russia remains no less of a puzzle, but Gabe Polsky might have found a key of sorts — in hockey, first in “Red Army” (2014), now in “Red Penguins.”

This is where Polsky picks up the story, and it is rollicking, absurd, outrageous, and ominous. It begins with Howard Baldwin, a Hollywood producer and then part-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who saw beyond the third-rate players, the scant attendance, and the team’s dilapidated Moscow venue, the Ice Palace, with its box seats inhabited by squatters. Instead he envisioned a viable product for an untapped market.

Among his partners were Valery Gushin, the team’s diabolically gleeful, ethically flexible general manager. “How do I put this politely?” says Baldwin. “He was well-used.” Another was Viktor Tikhonov, who died in 2014, at 84, the team’s tyrannical, demoralized head coach. Other investors included the actor Michael J. Fox and NHL great Mario Lemieux . They took over the team (though it would still belong to the Russian Army — as they would one day be reminded) and redubbed it the Russian Penguins. To rehabilitate, reinvent, and rebrand the franchise Baldwin brought in the Pittsburgh office’s marketing genius and resident wild man, Steve Warshaw.

The irascible Warshaw deserves his own documentary, and he knows it. Still eccentric today, he’s first seen in the film goofing with pedestrians as he tries to hail a taxi and ends up renting a bicycle. But back in the ’90s he was out of control, naive and fearless and full of zany ideas. How to get fans back and start making money? Not by improving the team but with strippers on skates, bears serving beer, Gorbachev-Yeltsin lookalike contests, and clean restrooms with free toilet paper. The hokum worked beyond all expectations, and the Russian Penguins became the hottest ticket in town. Their success even attracted the interest of Michael Eisner of the Disney studio, who wanted to include them in a sequel to “The Mighty Ducks” (1992) .

It also drew the attention of the Russian mafia, which was rising in prominence and power during this period of ruthless greed and bloody anarchy. Gushin had connections with members of the mob; and when Warshaw called him on his blatant malfeasance, which included stealing profits to build a sauna made of Italian marble, the GM threatened to have him hung by his thumbs from the roof of the arena. Meanwhile, the country had descended into the anarchy and near-civil war of the 1993 Constitutional Crisis. From this emerged a kleptocracy in which, as one interviewee puts it, people were controlled in either of two ways — by greed or by fear.

For the Americans, fear won out. Disney lost interest (a spokesperson for Eisner denied that the then-Disney CEO had any involvement with the Russian Penguins) and even the undaunted Warshaw saw that it was high time to leave. Once a model for Russian-American cooperation, offering hope for a democratic Russia thriving in a free market economy, the Russian Penguins became instead a harbinger of a new era in the country’s sad history of misrule — the autocracy of Vladimir Putin.

