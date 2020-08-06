Local bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 2

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

4. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

5. The Order Daniel Silva Harper

6. Mexican Gothic Silvia Moreno-Garcia Del Rey

7. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

8. 28 Summers Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

9. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

10. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man Mary L. Trump S&S

2. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

3. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

5. Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own Eddie S. Glaude Crown

6. The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life Alex Trebek S&S

7. Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir Natasha Trethewey Ecco

8. Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

9. Me and White Supremacy Layla Saad Sourcebooks

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

2. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

3. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

4. Chances Are... Richard Russo Vintage

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

7. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkeley

8. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

9. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

10. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type Books

3. Imitations: Six Essays Zadie Smith Penguin

4. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

5. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

6. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

7. The Color of Law Richard Rothstein Liveright

8. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

9. The Yellow House Sarah M. Broom Grove Press

10. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 2 Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.