Virtual author readings for Aug. 9-15

Barney Scout Mann (”Journeys Man: The Pacific Crest Trail”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Tom Acitelli (”Pilsner”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Rebecca Kim Wells (”Shatter the Sky”) is in conversation with Rory Power (”Burn Our Bodies Down”) and Sara Farizan (”Here to Stay”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Stephen Kiernan (”Universe of Two”) is in conversation with Jenna Blum (”The Lost Family”) at 7 p.m. at Unlikely Story... Caroline Leavitt (”With or Without You”) is in conversation with Dani Shapiro (”Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love”) at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

TUESDAY

Advertisement

Aimee Bender (”The Butterfly Lampshade: A Novel”) is in conversation with Kelly Luce (”Pull Me Under”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Morgan Jenkins (”Wandering in Strange Lands”) is in conversation with Angie Cruz (”Dominicana”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... L. Annette Binder (“The Vanishing Sky”) is in conversation with Sandell Morse (“The Spirall Shell: A French Village Reveals its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II”) at 7 p.m. at the Friends of the South End Library... Gretchen Sorin (”Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library.

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY

Margot Livesey (”The Boy In The Field”) is in conversation with Alice McDermott (”The Ninth Hour”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... M.T. Anderson and Jo Rioux (”The Daughter of Ys”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Meg Medina (”Merci Suarez Changes Gears”) is in conversation with Sarah Marie Jette (”What The Wind Can Tell You”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

THURSDAY

Erik Larson (”The Splendid and the Vile”) is in conversation with Nathanial Philbrick (”Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community, and War”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Melanie Conroy-Goldman (”The Likely World”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Kadetsky (”The Memory Eaters”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Sarah Chayes (”On Corruption in America”) and Zephyr Teachout (”Break ‘Em Up”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Helena Hunting (”Kiss My Cupcake”) and Jenny Holiday (”Paradise Cove”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Aliza Layne (”Beetle and the Hollybones”) reads at 7 p.m. with Unlikely Story... Margot Livesey (”The Boy in the Field”) is in conversation with Lee Conell (”The Party Upstairs”) at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Annik LaFarge (”Chasing Chopin: A Musical Journey Across Three Centuries, Four Countries, and a Half-Dozen Revolutions”) is in conversation with Marissa Silver (”Little Nothing”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

Ryan T. Higgins (“We Will Rock Our Classmates”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.

Some events may require online registration. Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change.