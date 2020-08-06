What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

MONSTA X: LIVE FROM SEOUL WITH LUV The K-pop stars make their sole 2020 live appearance this year with this stream, which will keep superfans all over the world awake into the wee hours. Tickets start at $19.99. Aug. 8, 11 p.m. www.livexlive.com/live-events/festival/monsta-x-live

BJÖRK This is the first of four planned acoustic concerts this month that the inimitable Björk is streaming from Reykjavik’s Harpa concert hall, in collaboration with the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra and other local groups. This one promises new arrangements of songs from “Medulla,” “Biophilia,” and more for the singer, a choir, and an organist. Subject to change pending COVID-19 restrictions. Aug. 9, 1 p.m. https://bjork.com

Advertisement

ZOË MADONNA

Classical

YELLOW BARN The adventurous Vermont festival winds down its series of summer concert streams Aug. 7 with a multi-performer rendition of Gyorgy Kurtag’s “Kafka Fragments,” the Hungarian master’s collection of brief settings of texts from Kafka’s diaries that accumulate with a shattering force. Then on Aug. 8 comes what would have been the summer season finale, with works by Cage and Philippe Hersant alongside Osvaldo Golijov’s “Tenebrae” and Shostakovich’s luminous late chamber work, “Seven Romances on Poems of Alexander Blok.” Both events stream at 7:30 p.m. www.yellowbarn.org

TANGLEWOOD ONLINE New or soon-arriving content this week includes the excellent Danish String Quartet performing Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 10; pianist Daniil Trifonov playing Bach’s “Art of Fugue”; and a special program with numerous BSO musicians performing contemporary works by Marti Epstein, Nico Muhly, Valerie Coleman, and Paquito D’Rivera. www.tanglewood.org

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS





Dance

MORE BLACK VOICES Jacob’s Pillow is intensifying its spotlight on the rich history of Black artists at the festival with this new playlist of excerpts from 20 wide-ranging works. The sampler adds to two other existing video series worth checking out as well, “Black Voices” and “Black History,” plus John Perpener’s informative essays on “Dance of the African Diaspora.” www.danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org

Advertisement

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

A HISTORY OF REFUSAL Visiting the Gardner Museum this week got me thinking about the broader context of Adam Pendleton’s pocket-size “Elements of Me” exhibition, which takes on the exclusions of Black aesthetics in the 20th-century avant garde. You could literally go in hundreds of directions on this — yes, the art world dictated (and though not as much, still does) a narrow band of approval — but I ended up at the Hammer Museum’s “A History of Refusal: Black Artists and Conceptualism,” a curator’s talk from 2015. It’s long — almost 90 minutes — but its speakers (Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem; Hamza Walker, associate curator and director of education, The Renaissance Society, Chicago; and artist Rodney McMillian) draw out a schematic plan of how Black artists were systematically excluded from the avant garde narrative, and what needs to be done to bring them in. hammer.ucla.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

50 VIEWS OF THE PISCATAQUA There’s a point each summer, and maybe particularly this summer, when I long for the purely sensual and serene pleasures of landscape. Rachel Burgess’s drawings and monotypes of the Piscataqua River fit the bill. Inspired by Japanese landscapes, they hew to a particular, harmonious spatial grammar, which Burgess fills with juicy colors and splashing light. In person at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St., Portsmouth, N.H., and online through Sept. 6. www.galleryat3s.org/50views

Advertisement

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

BURBANK ‘COVIDY’ FESTIVAL: GRAND OPENING WITH JACKIE AND LAURIE The Burbank Comedy Festival is going virtual as a “Covidy” festival, putting some of its events online through the Virtual Main Room at Flappers Comedy Club, including this kickoff event with Jackie Kashian and Laurie Kilmartin. Aug. 9, 10 p.m. $15. www.flapperscomedy.com

FARRIS & FRIENDS Kathe Farris used to host this show at ImprovBoston, but since that venue is on hiatus, she has hopped over to the Comedy Studio as the club looks to increase its number of virtual offerings. This edition’s guests are Morgan Jay, Jane Condon, Lauren Hope Krass, and Gary Petersen. Aug. 11, 8 p.m. Free. www.thecomedystudio.com

THE DAILY SHOW WRITERS STANDUP TOUR Four comedians from the Emmy-nominated staff of “The Daily Show” step out from the writers’ room to showcase their individual voices. Featuring Kat Radley, Randall Otis, Devin Delliquanti, and Joseph Opio. Aug. 12, 9 p.m. $10-$30. www.nowherecomedyclub.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

RACHEL RAY’S YUM-O COOKING CAMP Kids ages 8 to 15 can take another crack at cooking with celebrity chef Rachel Ray this week. Ray is hosting free virtual classes with master baker Buddy Valastro (Aug. 7), renowned chefs Jernard Wells (Aug. 8) and Anne Burrell (Aug. 10), “One Day at a Time” actress Valerie Bertinelli (Aug. 11), Tik Tok sensation Jessica Woo (Aug. 12), and “The Chew” cohost Carla Hall (Aug. 13). 2 p.m., free. www.rrcookingcamp.com

Advertisement

CHARLES HAYDEN PLANETARIUM The planetarium at the Boston Museum of Science is now reopened and playing five shows that dive deep into the realities of the cosmos. These include “Destination to Mars,” “Moons: Worlds of Mystery,” “Big Bird Adventure: One World, One Sky,” and more. Tickets for the planetarium are separate from those for the rest of the museum. $8-$10. www.mos.org/explore/planetarium

DITI KOHLI



