Amid slow jobs recovery, all eyes on July report

The answer, of course, hinges on how fast the country gets the coronavirus pandemic under control so the economy can fully reopen. The negative news on that front suggests a full recovery is a ways off; so do recent surveys and academic research that suggest many job losses will be permanent and some employers are already laying off workers they had recently brought back.

Thankfully, after a gut-wrenching plunge in March and April, the job market has rebounded in the past three months. The question now: How long will it take to recoup the 22 million jobs — including 690,000 in Massachusetts — that vanished?

What goes up must come down. But what goes down — well, there’s no guarantee it will go back up.

After reporting a modest drop in weekly jobless claims Thursday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will provide more insight Friday when it releases its July employment report.

The consensus among forecasters, according to Bloomberg: Employers added 1.5 million jobs last month. While that would be good news, the pace of improvement would be slower than in the previous two months, when a record 7.5 million jobs were created.

If the consensus is on target — a big if, as forecasting amid such turmoil is more difficult than in calm times — the country will have reclaimed about 40 percent of the jobs it lost. The unemployment rate is forecast to drop to 10.5 percent — it peaked at 14.7 percent in April — but that would still be a level not seen since the bitter recession of 1981-1982.

If the results fall below estimates, it could put more pressure on Congress and President Trump to reach a deal on a new economic rescue plan. If the report is stronger than expected, Republicans could use it to argue that more money isn’t urgently needed.

Honestly, the hole we are climbing out of is so deep that Americans need more financial help, not less.

The latest jobless claims report on Thursday underscored the crosscurrents roiling the job market. Nearly 1.2 million Americans filed new applications for unemployment pay in the week ended Aug. 1. That was a decline of 249,000 from the revised total in the prior week, according to the BLS.

But it was the 20th week in a row that claims exceeded 1 million; before this recession, weekly filings had never topped 695,000. (That was during that 1981-82 downturn.) Another 656,000 people applied for benefits under a federal program for gig workers, freelancers, and others who were previously not eligible.

In Massachusetts, standard claims fell to 15,000 from 19,000 the prior week, according to the BLS, while filings under the federal program declined by about 5,000 to under 10,000. The state’s jobless rate stood at 17.4 percent in June, the highest in the nation. State-level employment data for July won’t be posted for another two weeks.

National and state unemployment averages often wildly understate the level of job losses in some communities, particularly those with lower-wage workers in sectors that have been decimated by the pandemic, such as restaurants, hotels, and retail.

On Thursday, The New York Times published a story with data modeling that calculated June jobless rates in neighborhood census tracts. In poorer neighborhoods, according to the piece by Quoctrung Bui and Emily Badger, unemployment was frequently two or three times the rate found in more affluent areas, highlighting “how the distinct nature of the coronavirus economic shock has divided cities into neighborhoods where most people can work from home and neighborhoods where most can’t.”

In the Back Bay and South End, for example, unemployment ranged from 10 percent to 15 percent, compared with 30 percent in parts of Roxbury and Dorchester, according to the data. In the Forest Park area of Springfield, the jobless rate topped 30 percent, while in neighboring East Longmeadow it was 15 percent to 18 percent.

Congress’s failure so far to extend enhanced jobless benefits — $600 a week under a program that expired last week — will hit hard in the neighborhoods that are already suffering the most.

Even worse, many workers who have lost their jobs may never get them back, according to research done at the University of Chicago. Anywhere from 32 percent to 42 percent of COVID-induced layoffs will be permanent, wrote Jose Maria Barrero, Nick Bloom, and Steven J. Davis in a working paper published in June.

And a survey released earlier this week by Cornell University reveals a disturbing trend. It found that 31 percent of workers who returned to their jobs after being laid off because of the pandemic had lost their jobs again. Another 26 percent said they were told by their employers that they may be laid off again.

OK, so what do all these gloomy numbers add up to? The job recovery continues but is vulnerable to a second wave of coronavirus infections. And even if that new wave doesn’t emerge, or is contained better than the first, many forecasters say it may be 2024 before all those 22 million jobs are back on the books.





















































