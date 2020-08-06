Ivory Pearl Bar opens in Brookline, Frank Pepe Pizzeria comes to Watertown, and Dine Out Boston returns

It’s located in the former Grassona’s space (1704 Beacon St. at Williston Road), serving dinner nightly from 5 p.m. They have indoor and patio seats; walk-ins are allowed.

Ivory Pearl focuses on seafood: fluke and tuna crudo; oysters; caviar service; a ginger-scallion whole Maine lobster; and Dover sole for two. Drinks are riffs on classics, from a Tom Collins to an Old-Fashioned, plus rose and orange wines.

Openings : The world might not feel like your oyster right now — but in a corner of Brookline, it could be, at least for dinner. Ivory Pearl Bar has opened in Washington Square. It’s the hotly anticipated latest from Ran Duan, mixology mastermind behind Woburn’s Baldwin Bar and Brookline’s Blossom Bar . Both restaurants specialize in Sichuan cuisine paired with tiki drinks.

Denver-based burger chain Smashburger has opened its first Boston location (545 Boylston St. at Clarendon Street), with in-store pick-up and delivery orders. It’s open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

The Boylston location is one of the first Smashburgers nationwide to serve breakfast, which includes egg-and-cheese sandwiches and tater tots. Later in the day, get super-thin beef, turkey, and black bean burgers on signature buttery buns with sauces like ranch and chipotle mayo; crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches; salads; and Häagen-Dazs shakes.

Coming soon: New Haven pizza icon Frank Pepe opens a branch at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards (24 Eldridge Ave.) on Monday, Aug. 17. Get their signature white clam and tomato pizzas for takeout and delivery, with a 92-seat restaurant someday opening for dine-in.

Reopenings: High-end Japanese restaurant Zuma returns to the Back Bay’s Four Seasons One Dalton tower (1 Dalton St. at Belvidere Street) on Thursday, Aug. 6, serving dinner from 5 p.m. nightly.

Closings: The Met Natick steak house has permanently shuttered at the Natick Mall (1245 Worcester St.), says owner Kathy Sidell. Sidell also runs several Boston restaurants, including Met Back Bay, Stephanie’s on Newbury, and Saltie Girl seafood bar.

Meal deliveries: Former Oleana cook and Sofra chef Didem Hosgel has launched her own Turkish-inspired meal-delivery and catering company. Tasteful Sini prepares family-style feta and tomato pies, stuffed eggplant, lamb kofte, and more for delivery within a 10-mile radius. Order at www.tastefulsini.com.

Incentives: Downtown’s Sip Restaurant + Wine Bar (581 Washington St. at Avery Street) offers customers a $25 gift card for visiting. “Customers get a reward for coming in to our restaurant and we get to see diners twice in the hopes they may become regulars of ours,” co-owner Chris Damian says. Spend $25 or more, and you’ll get a $25 gift card. The dine-in offer is good through August.

Events: Dine Out Boston returns, kicking off on Sunday, Aug. 16, for its 20th year. More than 100 area restaurants will participate, offering multi-course lunches beginning at $15 and dinners starting at $28. Takeout is available, too. Browse the full list of participating restaurants at www.dineoutboston.com.

