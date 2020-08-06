A new hotel, a New York state of mind, and new sunscreen dispensers

Revel in the laid-back joys of Martha’s Vineyard at The Edgartown Inn, the newest offering from Massachusetts-based Lark Hotels. Debuting steps away from the shops and restaurants in historic Edgartown Village, the property’s 12 rooms have been given a massive makeover by Boston-based designers Rachel Reider Interiors. Inspired by the farms and gardens of the island, the property boasts a farmhouse feel fused with modern touches, natural materials like linen, rope, and wood, and a light and airy color palette. Social distance guidelines are designed to keep guests and staff safe. Through 2020, a penalty-free cancellation policy allows reservation cancellations or changes up to 24 hours prior to check-in. Seasonal rates from $209 to $609, double occupancy. 508-939-4005, www.theedgartowninn.com

JACOB’S PILLOW OPENS CAMPUS AND ARCHIVES

Dance lovers will be happy to know that Jacob’s Pillow, the longest-running dance festival in the United States, is offering free summer programming online through Aug. 29. Simply RSVP to as many events as you want, then join Pillow artists and audience members from around the world on YouTube and Zoom. www.jacobspillow.org/virtual-pillow/. Tired of virtual events? Those visiting the Berkshires are invited to bring a picnic and stroll the Pillow’s historic grounds. In addition, the archives are open for appointment, with same-day appointments a possibility. Face masks required; social distancing encouraged. Details for visiting hours and downloads of self-tour map available on website. www.jacobspillow.org/visit/visiting-during-covid19

Environmentally-safe sunscreen dispenser stations at all R.I. state beaches. Handout

RHODE ISLAND MARINE LIFE AND BEACH SAFETY

The Ocean State is going above and beyond to keep beachgoers safe this summer. In addition to COVID protocols — recommending face coverings be worn in public whenever 6 feet of social distance cannot be maintained — the Department of Health has partnered with health and environmental officials and businesses to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer while educating visitors on the harmful effects of chemical sunscreens on the ocean and its marine life. To that end, a statewide initiative offers complimentary, environmentally-safe sunscreen dispenser stations at all state beaches, provided by Raw Elements USA, a certified natural sunscreen company. www.rawelementsusa.com

Those itching to hit the road this summer may want to consider the Harbor Hotel Collection’s Empire State Road Trip. Handout

THERE:

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Those itching to hit the road this summer may want to consider the Harbor Hotel Collection’s Empire State Road Trip, designed to showcase three of New York state’s most popular regions and all the fun stops, natural wonders, and historic sites in between. The one-of-a-kind vacation includes outdoor recreation, cultural attractions, alfresco dining and stays at AAA Four Diamond waterfront hotels: Chautauqua Harbor Hotel on Chautauqua Lake; Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel located on Seneca Lake within the Finger Lakes; and 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel on the shores of the Saint Lawrence River. A three-hour ride separates the properties, and travelers may choose to start their trip from any of the hotels. Guests who visit two or more hotels on consecutive nights will receive a complimentary Road Trip Snack Cooler filled at each stop with goodies for the drive, such as bottled water, fresh fruit, energy bars, and more. Rates 10 to 20 percent off best available rate, depending on how many properties are visited. 607-535-3759, www.harborhotelcollection.com/experiences/empire-state-road-trip

Language learning company Fluenz has launched a new online immersive program. Handout

SPANISH IMMERSION CLASSES AT HOME

Adapting to recent travel restrictions due to the pandemic, language learning company Fluenz has launched a new online immersive program crafted by founder Sonia Gil and her team of accomplished Spanish coaches. Live one-on-one, face-to-face sessions, conducted via Zoom or Skype, offer intensive and rigorous methodology and real-time intimate and transformational learning — similar to their programs in Mexico City, Oaxaca, and Barcelona — but with flexible scheduling (and a more accessible cost) from the comfort of your own home. Sessions are customized to each learner, with programs tailored to individual needs and objectives based on an initial assessment. Sessions can be scheduled at your convenience within a 30-day window. Once travel resumes, you can wow your friends with your new language skills. Select from two tracks, 30-hour Comprehensive Track ($2,800) or 15-hour Fast Track ($1,500). fluenz.com/spanish-immersion/online

Rad Power Bikes, the largest ebike brand in North America, offers a fleet of 10 options for your off-road adventures or daily commuting. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

GET RAD WITH E-BIKES

Everybody’s talking about electric bikes these days, citing them as the perfect way to get a boost when cycling around town or country. Rad Power Bikes, the largest ebike brand in North America, offers a fleet of 10 options for your off-road adventures or daily commuting. Two new models debuted this year, RadMission 1, a single-speed electric metro bike with a 500W high-torque motor and 20-45+ mile battery range; and RadWagon 4, a 750W geared hub motor designed for those loading up to go somewhere, from taking the kids to the playground or a trip to the grocery store (available for preorder). A personal favorite for the rolling hills of New England: RadRunner1 is a single-speed utility bike with 330 accessory combinations, including passenger seating, racks, and platforms, that features a 750W geared hub motor, long-range 48V 14 Ah Lithium-Ion battery for 25-45 miles of range per charge, and integrated headlight, taillight, and brakelight. $999-$1,699. www.radpowerbikes.com

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.