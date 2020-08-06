Travel restrictions for Maine this summer

Residents of New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey can travel to Maine without restrictions. Residents of every other state, including Massachusetts and Rhode Island, can either come and quarantine for two weeks, or arrive with a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their trip. There is also a certificate of compliance that travelers are expected to sign.

Maine’s COVID-19 travel restrictions have been a source of frustration for many vacationers this summer. The state has one of the strictest sets of quarantining rules in the country, although some states, including Massachusetts, are beginning to implement similar measures.

Those quarantining in Maine can stay in commercial establishments for 14 days (that means hotels, campgrounds, and vacation rentals). During the quarantine, out-of-staters cannot go to restaurants, stores, and grocery stores. Travelers who are quarantining are advised to bring groceries with them, although they are allowed to get takeout and delivered meals. Visitors can leave their hotel room or campsite during the 14 days, but only for limited outdoor activities such as hiking and kayaking, as long as they’re not around other people. Travelers can quarantine for the length of their stay if it is less than 14 days.

The other option for people coming from a restricted state is to obtain a negative COVID-19 test that was taken at least 72 hours before arrival (antigen or antibody tests are not accepted). You can arrange to get tested in Maine, but you must remain in quarantine until you receive your test results.

Violating the quarantine can result in up to six months jail time.

Face coverings are required in public places such as restaurants, retail shops, and other public places where you may not be able to maintain 6-feet physical distancing.

