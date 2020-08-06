Advice: When a relative has a second family, do I treat both sets of kids the same?

My sister-in-law has young adult children from a previous marriage and gained a few more from a second long-term relationship. I am not close with any of them, but I’ve known the first set since they were born and the second for several years. When it comes to holidays and big life celebrations, should I be giving the same type of gift to everyone? They are all lovely and I want to honor their accomplishments, but as the family expands, I feel a little overwhelmed.

A.A. / Boston

Oh, this is such an “it depends”! The primary thing it depends on, though, is whether your step-niblings (“nibling” is the gender-neutral term for niece or nephew, and isn’t that a useful word!) also see you as a step-relative. If it’s their feeling that you are family, then it would be unkind to treat them differently. But people who become stepchildren in their late teens or adulthood don’t generally feel that way. What does your gut tell you? What does your sister-in-law tell you?

If you do wind up going with a two-tier gift scheme, you don’t need to be secretive about it, but avoid blatant public displays — giving one set iPads and the other socks at the family Christmas, say.

I am newly divorced. My ex and I are both civically active in our town, and have many mutual acquaintances that we’re not close friends with. When it becomes necessary to mention our breakup, almost everyone is at a complete loss for words or even eye contact. They just want to change the subject as soon as possible. Even those with whom I am most friendly do not reach out when I know they’ve heard the news. I am sure I have behaved similarly in the past. What’s the best way to respond when surprised by news of an acquaintance’s divorce?

L.D. / Worcester

The best way to respond is the way the acquaintance wants you to, and therein lies your problem. You — and your ex — need to take the lead on shaping this narrative and the desired response. I, too, feel at an (out of character!) loss for words reading your letter, because you don’t say anything about the divorce itself. I don’t mean gruesome, personal details, but: Are you and your ex still friends, or at least amicable? Do you plan to still be involved in the same groups and activities? If not, how do you plan to split them up? Will names or contact information change for either one of you? What kind of practical help or emotional support do you need?

This is the information your social network is lacking, so start getting it out there. People don’t need to know what led to the divorce, but they do need to know what’s changed, and how they should appropriately respond to those changes. Otherwise, people’s fear of doing or saying the wrong thing will lead them to not do anything at all. People won’t step up if they’re afraid of stepping on a land mine.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.