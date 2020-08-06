87-year-old woman flown to Boston hospital after 4-car crash in Concord

An 87-year-old woman was taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after she became trapped in her car in after a four-car crash on Route 2 in Concord Thursday, State Police said.
The crash occurred around 2:50 p.m. in the eastbound lane, State Police Sergeant Paul Sullivan said.
The woman was extricated from her 2016 Honda Civic and taken to Emerson Hospital in Concord. She was transferred to a helicopter and flown to Boston, Sullivan said.
Her condition was not known.
A 90-year-old woman from Concord, who was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla, was also taken to Emerson Hospital with minor injuries.
A 54-year-old man from Willmington, who was driving a 2014 Ford Taurus, was also taken to Emerson Hospital with a minor injury, Sullivan said. A 35-year-old man from Arlington, who was driving a 2014 Grand Cherokee. also suffered a possible injury.
Two juveniles were in the car with him at the time of the crash, Sullivan said.
The cause of the crash has no been determined.
