87-year-old woman flown to Boston hospital after 4-car crash in Concord

An 87-year-old woman was taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after she became trapped in her car in after a four-car crash on Route 2 in Concord Thursday, State Police said.

The crash occurred around 2:50 p.m. in the eastbound lane, State Police Sergeant Paul Sullivan said.

The woman was extricated from her 2016 Honda Civic and taken to Emerson Hospital in Concord. She was transferred to a helicopter and flown to Boston, Sullivan said.