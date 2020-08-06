Comet watchers cause concern

At 10:29 p.m. July 21, Wilmington police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Congress Street driving slowly through the neighborhood and stopping in front of random houses. Police responded and determined that the driver and passenger were two young men looking to see a comet in the night sky. They were most likely looking for comet NEOWISE , which was discovered on March 27 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission — thus its name — and made its closest approach to Earth on July 22. According to NASA, it’s the brightest comet since Comet Hale-Bopp passed by Earth in 1997.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

MYSTERY MASKS FROM CHINA

This past spring, we reported how a woman in Marblehead received a strange package in the mail from China. According to the log entry, the return address on the package was listed as “the Minhang District of Shanghai China,” and the parcel said it contained a mask — but there was one catch: She never ordered a mask. The woman was advised to throw it away. Since we reported that incident, we’ve heard from several readers — from as far away as Ohio and Pennsylvania — who also have received masks from China. If you or someone you know receive one, let us know by sending an e-mail to esweeney@globe.com.

KITTY LITTER BOX DISAPPEARS

We’ve heard of some odd things getting stolen, but this one is a first. On July 17, a resident of Glen Road in Newton told police that he placed a package containing a cat’s litter box outside his front door for FedEx to pick up. When the package was no longer there, he assumed it had been picked it up, according to police. And indeed, it had been — but not by FedEx. The man told police that after he never heard from the company that was supposed to receive the package, he contacted FedEx and was told drivers had made several attempts to pick up the package but were unsuccessful (apparently, someone beat them to it). We can only imagine the look on the thief’s face upon opening the package and finding a kitty litter box.

PAYING BY THE HONOR SYSTEM?

At 8:52 p.m. July 9, Marblehead police got a call from a woman who said she was walking her dog and saw a black Corvette pull up to her flower shop, take some plants, and drive off. According to the log entry, the driver claimed that he left $20 cash for the plants under the door. She went back to check and couldn’t find the money, and told police she had no price tags on the plants (because she had just gotten them that day) so the man wouldn’t know how much they cost. Police said the man came back to the flower shop and showed where he left the money, and the owner was satisfied with the outcome of the unorthodox transaction.

DON’T BE FOOLED

On the evening of June 20, Quincy police received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Willard Street. The caller reported he was approached by a man and a woman who were looking to sell some jewelry. The couple’s vehicle was described as a gray Range Rover, and they were gone before police arrived. Quincy police said the people involved were mostly likely trying to steal people’s jewelry, and they received several similar complaints about them in July 2019. “Typically a group of two to three individuals drive around in an SUV with out-of-state license plates and call to victims walking on the street or working in their yard,” police wrote in a blog post. “After they engage them in conversation, they place jewelry on the victim’s neck or wrist then use a slight-of-hand, a hug, or some other gesture to steal their jewelry. The victim is left with something worthless.” If you see this kind of suspicious behavior, call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.