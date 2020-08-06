Dartmouth names external investigator in sexual harassment case that launched hunger strike

Maureen Holland, a Philadelphia-based lawyer with the firm Cozen O’Connor will conduct the investigation, according to the college. Holland’s website says she focuses on education law and civil rights investigations.

“As noted in our statement of August 4, this external investigation is in addition to the extensive assessment and multiple reviews Dartmouth has previously undertaken,” a college spokesman said.

Dartmouth College on Thursday evening named the external investigator who will review allegations of sexual harassment brought by Maha Hasan Alshawi, a graduate student who says she is on the fourth week of a hunger strike. The announcement seemingly met the final tenet of Alshawi’s demands — that the college provide the name of the investigator who will review her case.

“I just received an email from the investigator,” Alshawi wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday evening. “Why am I finding out about this through the press?”

An activist working closely with her said that Alshawi had not heard that the college assigned an investigator until The Globe notified her.

Alshawi’s case has become a symbol on campus, garnering support from students and onlookers who see her experience as part of a broader pattern of negligence on the part of the university. A first-year graduate student in the computer science department, Alshawi alleged that a professor “overtly touched his genitals in my presence on several occasions.” After telling her professor that she planned to report his harassment, she wrote in a complaint she shared with The Globe, another professor retaliated, undermining her work with undergraduates, failing her on an exam, and giving her a “low pass” on her work as a teaching assistant. The university conducted a preliminary review but declined to investigate further.

In mid-July, Alshawi said she was launching a hunger strike, writing increasingly startling posts about her physical deterioration on Facebook. In response, Dartmouth said it would conduct an external investigation. But Alshawi said she would not end her hunger strike until she learned the name of the investigator and the date the investigation would begin.

Alshawi has declined to speak with The Globe in person or by phone, corresponding solely from a Dartmouth email address. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.