Green Line work was supposed to be short-term pain for quicker gain. The coronavirus changed the equation

Usually, these types of repairs are done during overnight hours and can take a year or longer to complete. Even with weekend service shutdowns to accelerate the schedule, they can stretch on for months.

The E branch is offline this month, replaced by shuttle buses as Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority workers race to replace nearly three miles of track during August. The work follows a similar project that ran through July on the C branch.

The recent shutdowns of the Green Line were supposed to be a huge disruption to riders, the kind of commuting headache that seemed destined for the front page. Instead, they’re coming and going with barely a peep.

That’s what made these two Green Line projects so remarkable when they were announced in February: The work would be around-the-clock, a concentrated pain for much quicker gain. Riders were so desperate for better service that complete closures on parts of the rail system — including weekdays and rush hours — seemed worth the hassle just to get it over with.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the hassle has been largely removed from the equation. Brookline town officials heard stunningly few complaints about the shutdowns during the C branch closure, said Chris Dempsey, a member of the town’s transportation board.

The pandemic has “taken away a little of the sense that we are at a breaking point in the transportation system, in which any small change or disruption cascades through the entire system and becomes this overwhelmingly difficult thing in people’s lives,” said Dempsey, who also leads the advocacy organization Transportation for Massachusetts. “We’ve seen it on the roads, and on transit, too.”

That is largely due to the number of people working from home, out of work, or staying home for safety reasons.

Ridership at above-ground Green Line stops like the C and E branches is difficult to assess, because passengers do not pass through fare gates. But it seems certain that ridership this summer is far lower than usual, given that stations on the underground Green Line segments are reporting about 15 percent of last year’s ridership.

In fact, the Green Line projects weren’t even that novel by the time they began. Earlier in the pandemic, the MBTA took advantage of largely empty trains to shut down parts of the Red and Blue lines for two weeks at a time to complete track work and tunnel repairs that had been scheduled for weekends and overnight periods later this year. The Green Line’s D branch was also shut down for two quick sessions in June.

On the Green Line, the MBTA has promised that the projects will bring smoother and faster rides by eliminating speed restrictions on parts of the two lines that forced trolleys to travel as slow as 3 miles per hour. In addition to track replacements, the MBTA is also smoothing out the intersections where trolley tracks meet the road. Traffic lights at nine of the intersections along Beacon Street were also upgraded during the C branch work with technology that helps trolleys to squeeze through before the signal turns red, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said.

