A late bloomer in swimming, Anne Kaduboski now coaches for Bentley

The senior’s fifth-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly and eighth-place performance in the 200-yard backstroke made her Bentley University’s first female swimming All-American along with teammate Jessica Hodsdon.

Anne Kaduboski’s performance at the 2011 NCAA Division 2 Swimming & Diving championships in San Antonio put her in elite company.

By finishing 10th in the 100-yard butterfly, Kaduboski also was named an Honorable Mention All-American. During the three-day D-2 meet, she set eight school records, five of which still stand.

Now an assistant swimming and diving coach at Bentley for the woman who coached her, Mary Kay Samko, Kaduboski said she was a late bloomer in the sport.

``I really wasn’t a factor as an eighth and ninth grader, but then I got taller and felt the water a little better and that gave me confidence to train harder,’' said Kaduboski, a 2013 inductee into the Dedham High Athletic Hall of Fame.

Kaduboski, who also was honored as Bentley’s NCAA Woman of the Year in 2011, was an assistant coach at Regis College and Bryant University before joining Samko’s staff in 2016.

She specializes in coaching the Falcons’ individual medley swimmers and one of her prize pupils was her sister Kate, a 2019 Bentley graduate who holds several school records in that event.

“As a swimmer, Anne had a ‘don’t like to lose’ attitude’ and she was our hardest worker in the pool,” Samko recalled. “She put in extra time in the weight room and was our most versatile swimmer.”

As a coach, Samko added, Kaduboski is ``demanding, writes creative workouts, and is a good stroke technician who can spot what needs to be improved upon.”

The Northeast-10 Conference, which includes Bentley, has suspended all sports through Dec. 31 due to the pandemic, with hope of resuming after that. Samko said swim team members have been working out in backyard pools, in open water, and at local swim clubs. They are also staying in touch with Samko through yoga and dry land workouts via Zoom.

Kaduboski said she will always be grateful to Samko for seeing her potential and spending extra hours with her during off-practice time.

``I have always tried to go above and beyond, to set goals and work hard,’' said Kaduboski, 30, who resides in Brighton and is controller at the Chapel Hill Chauncy Hall School in Waltham.

While coaching at Bryant and pursuing her master’s, Kaduboski met Michael Ostrander, whose sister Casey was on the university’s swim team. Michael and Anne were to be married last June, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new date is Aug. 22, 2021, at Plimoth Plantation.

