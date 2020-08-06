Melrose police rescue 14-year-old boy injured jumping over spiked fence

The boy was impaled on the fence and bleeding heavily when officers responded around 9:30 p.m Tuesday to Winthrop Elementary School for a report of a leg injury, police said in a statement.

Two Melrose police officers rescued a 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured when he tried to leap over a 4 foot-spiked fence to help an older woman who had tripped on a sidewalk, police said Wednesday.

“[He] was pale and lethargic after losing a significant amount of blood from his leg,” the statement said. “His friends used a sweatshirt to attempt to stop the bleeding until first responders arrived.”

Police said Officer Levi DiFranza squeezed the boy’s leg with a tourniquet while waiting for the Melrose Fire Department to arrive on scene. He refocused the boy’s attention on himself rather than his bleeding leg, keeping the boy conscious the entire time, according to the release.

The boy was transported to a Boston hospital by ambulance, escorted by Melrose officer Alexander Barranco. The boy is expected to make a full recovery.

“I am beyond proud of the quick, decisive actions by Officer DiFranza, Sergeant Byrne and Officer Barranco,” Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said. “They remained calm and focused during a very intense incident, and ultimately saved this young boy’s life and prevented a terrible tragedy.”



