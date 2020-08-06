Milton, Winthrop men arraigned on charges of possessing ‘ghost guns’

Nguyen’s bail was set at $10,000, according to the statement. He is due back in court Oct. 7.

Tuan Nguyen, 47, of Milton, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Norfolk Superior Court to 47 charges related to possessing large-capacity rifles and feeding devices, not having a gun license, improperly storing guns, and possessing silencers, according to a statement from the office of Attorney General Maura Healey.

Two men were arraigned in separate cases this week on charges of illegal firearm possession after investigations into so-called “ghost guns,” which cannot be traced to an owner, state officials said.

Nguyen was arrested in December after an investigation by US Homeland Security Investigations, State Police, and the attorney general’s office into “ghost guns,” firearms that are privately made and can’t be traced because they don’t have serial numbers or other identifying marks, the AG’s office said.

Advertisement

Such guns can be assembled from legally purchased kits with ordinary household tools, resulting in an untraceable firearm that is illegal to possess, according to the statement.

Massachusetts State Police executing a search warrant at Nguyen’s home found two loaded AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles without serial numbers, five loaded semi-automatic pistols, four silencers, and 26 large-capacity feeding devices, according to the statement.

They also recovered a cache of gun parts and accessories, a ballistic vest carrier, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and they found photos on Nguyen’s cellphone showing him posing with guns and assault rifles, the AG’s office said.

In a separate case, Victor Pagliuca, 56, of Winthrop, was arraigned Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of ammunition, and eight counts of possessing a large-capacity feeding device, according to the attorney general’s office.

Pagliuca’s bail was set at $25,000. He is due back in court Oct. 7, the AG’s office said.

Advertisement

He was arrested in January as US Homeland Security Investigations and US Customs and Border Protection investigated shipments of illegal silencers, according to the statement. The federal agencies later referred the case to the attorney general’s office.

When Pagliuca’s home was searched, Massachusetts State Police and Winthrop police found two semi-automatic weapons with no serial numbers, eight large-capacity feeding devices, a cache of gun parts and accessories, almost 3,000 rounds of ammunition, a mold for making guns, and a how-to DVD for building an untraceable AR-15 assault rifle, the AG’s office said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.