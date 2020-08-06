Nine-year-old boy struck by SUV while crossing street in Hingham; driver charged

A nine-year-old boy was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after he was struck by an SUV Wednesday in Hingham that police say drove around stopped traffic as the boy was crossing the road, police said.

Police and medical first-responders were called to 200 High Street, in front of the Plymouth River School, at 5:31 p.m., according to a Hingham police statement posted to the department’s Facebook page.

Police say the boy and a friend, another 9-year-old boy, were leaving the school and waited at a marked crosswalk on High Street. Cars had stopped in both directions to allow the boys to cross but an SUV traveling east drove around those cars and into the opposite lane, police said.