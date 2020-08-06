Nine-year-old boy struck by SUV while crossing street in Hingham; driver charged

A nine-year-old boy was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after he was struck by an SUV Wednesday in Hingham that police say drove around stopped traffic as the boy was crossing the road, police said.
Police and medical first-responders were called to 200 High Street, in front of the Plymouth River School, at 5:31 p.m., according to a Hingham police statement posted to the department’s Facebook page.
Police say the boy and a friend, another 9-year-old boy, were leaving the school and waited at a marked crosswalk on High Street. Cars had stopped in both directions to allow the boys to cross but an SUV traveling east drove around those cars and into the opposite lane, police said.
The boy was struck by the front of the SUV, police said, while the other boy was not hit. Authorities say the boy has serious injuries.
Police said a crosswalk warning sign is posted near the painted crosswalk.
The SUV, driven by a 61-year-old Scituate woman, stopped at the scene. She was cited for negligent operation, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and marked lanes violation. Police said she will appear in Hingham District Court at a future date.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.