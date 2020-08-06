Only two-thirds of Americans say they’ll accept a coronavirus vaccine

Conducted July 10-26 by researchers at Harvard, Rutgers, Northeastern, and Northwestern universities, the survey questioned a representative sampling of 19,000 people in 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The findings are not good news for the vaccine effort. Experts estimate that 70 percent to 90 percent of people would need to be vaccinated to get the virus under control. But the survey provides a more encouraging number than a poll in May that found half of Americans would reject a vaccine against coronavirus.

Two-thirds of Americans say they would likely accept a vaccine against the coronavirus for themselves or their children, and vaccination acceptance varies by geography, political affiliation, and race or ethnicity, according to a national survey released Thursday.

In Massachusetts and Rhode Island, 71 percent of adults said they are “extremely” or “somewhat” likely to get vaccinated. Those states are among 11 where more than 70 percent of people expressed willingness to accept a vaccine. The others are Arizona, California, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, Utah, and Washington. The rate was above 70 percent in Washington, D.C., as well.

In 10 states, fewer than 60 percent of adults said they’d likely get vaccinated: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Vaccine acceptance also differed by race and ethnicity.

African-Americans, who have been especially hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, are nonetheless wary of the vaccine. Only 52 percent said they’d likely take it.

The acceptance rate was 67 percent among whites, 71 percent among Latinos, and 77 percent among Asian-Americans.

Political affiliation also plays a role. Sixty-two percent of Republicans and independents are likely to get vaccinated against coronavirus, compared with 75 percent of Democrats.

And even though President Trump has pushed for rapid vaccine development through his administration’s Operation Warp Speed, his supporters are apparently not buying it. Among those who expressed the greatest trust in Trump, only 61 percent said they’d likely get vaccinated.

