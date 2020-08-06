fb-pixel

Person shot in Mattapan

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated August 6, 2020, 29 minutes ago

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Mattapan on Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9:11 a.m. in the area of 4 Hazelton St., according to Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman.

She confirmed that the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.