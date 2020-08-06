Person shot in Mattapan

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Mattapan on Thursday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred around 9:11 a.m. in the area of 4 Hazelton St., according to Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman.
She confirmed that the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
