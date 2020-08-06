Power outages persist across much of western and central Mass.

As utility crews continued the cleanup and repair, fewer than 25,000 customers were still without electricity Thursday afternoon, most of them located in the central and western parts of the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Tens of thousands of customers were still without electricity in Massachusetts Thursday, three days after Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power to more than 220,000 as it barreled through the state.





Power had been restored across most of Eastern Massachusetts, with fewer than 200 electrical customers in Boston still experiencing outages Thursday afternoon, according to the agency’s outage map.

But many Western Massachusetts residents remained in the dark. About half the residents in Brimfield and Monson were without power, and about three-quarters had no power in Chester and Westfield, according to the MEMA map.

About 20,000 National Grid customers in Massachusetts remained without power in the afternoon, but many were expected to see the lights flicker back on before the evening was over, according to Christine Milligan, a National Grid spokeswoman.

Milligan said power should be fully restored by Saturday, but “very few customers” will have to wait that long. National Grid prioritizes outages that affect a larger number of customers, Milligan said, so the final outages repaired will be those affecting “only a handful of houses, or in some cases, only one house.”

“If you’re that last person, of course, that’s not a consolation to you that most people are restored and you’re still out. We understand that,” said Milligan, who added later, “I’ve been one of those people before, so I know how it feels, but it’s how we need to work, unfortunately.”





Fewer than 6,000 Eversource customers statewide were without power by late Thursday afternoon, according to the utility’s online outage map. The remaining outages were concentrated in the MetroWest area and the western third of the state.

The utility launched a “massive, around-the-clock restoration effort” using “crews from around New England and Canada” that had cleared 50 blocked roads, replaced 35 broken electric poles, and restored service to nearly 105,000 customers in Eastern Massachusetts by Wednesday morning, Eversource said in a statement.

Crews then began to focus on scattered outages or those affecting a single home, which are often “more complex outages that take additional time to complete and may require assistance from a private electrician or contractor,” Eversource said.





