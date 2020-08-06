River racers will paddle their own canoe in their own time

This summer, the organization has designed a race format that supports social distancing and safety by letting people enjoy the river at a time of their own convenience on any day in the month of August.

In past years, the annual fund-raiser invited boaters to put their kayak, canoe, or paddle boat into the North River at the Marshfield Canoe Launch on a single summer day for multiple contests followed by an after-party.

“There are some silver linings,” said Samantha Woods, executive director of the North and South Rivers Watershed Association, to taking part in the “Virtual Great River Race” under this year’s altered conditions.

Instead of everybody in the water at once, paddlers pick their own date and time and make the run as often as they choose through Aug. 31. Then racers are invited to “send your best time” to the association to post on its website, nsrwa.org.

“If you’re even a little bit competitive,” Woods said, this year’s format gives you chances to improve your time. It’s one of the “silver linings” the pandemic-conscious version of the race offers participants in place of the typical large gatherings at the race’s beginning and conclusion.

Participation in the fund-raiser takes one of two forms. Either register as a racer for a $50 donation or take part as a fund-raiser (or “FundRacer,” as the association terms it). If you fund-raise $150 or more, the $50 registration donation is waived.

Money raised by the Great River Race goes directly to support the watershed association's youth environmental education programs.

“Our programs are the perfect way for children to fall in love with and protect local natural treasures, especially our waters,” said Lori Wolfe, the group’s director of communications. “Help us to get more children outdoors, to explore tidal pools and salt marshes and have an experience they’ll never forget!”

Last year, the event raised $16,500.

“We can’t do our work without the support of people,” Woods said.

That work, according to the association’s figures, directly affects people in the towns of Scituate, Hingham, Weymouth, Abington, Rockland, Whitman, Hanson, Hanover, Norwell, Pembroke, Marshfield, and Duxbury. Last year 2,600 people spent time outdoors hiking, paddling, and boating in the North and South Rivers watershed. The association’s educational outreach benefited 2,500 regional middle schoolers, and the nonprofit claims 1,900 supporting members and 800 volunteers.

There are two overlapping courses that racers can choose from, both starting from the North River’s Marshfield Canoe Launch. The shorter length, 2 1/2 miles, ends at Couch Beach. The longer route goes 7 miles down to Old Washington Bridge. The association’s website offers a map of the watershed highlighting the race’s starting and ending points.

Once you register online for the race, Woods said, the association will send you instructions and a specially prepared tidal chart to show when you have the tide going with you down to the landing place.

"We've done the mental math," Woods said of the careful calculations that have gone into charting the tides precisely for the race's watercourse.

There’s swag on offer, too. One free association-branded neck gaiter (or “buff”) covering the mouth and nose will be given to each boat. The first 25 racers to register also will receive a free waterproof neck tote for their phone. And everyone receives a coupon for a free ice cream at JC’s Ice Cream in Hanover.

Medals also will be awarded to the first and second “best time” winners for each of the 14 boat classes listed on the website. Lots of medals will be up for grabs at an awards celebration to take place via Zoom.

Finally, the top 10 “FundRacers” will be awarded a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant. The number one fund-raiser will receive a gift certificate and a chartered pontoon boat tour for a party of six on the North River, a prize valued at $360.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.