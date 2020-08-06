fb-pixel

Spectacle Island is open, boasting unobstructed views and quiet beaches

Updated August 6, 2020, 15 minutes ago
Boston's skyline provided a backdrop for swimmers enjoying the beach on Spectacle Island.
Boston's skyline provided a backdrop for swimmers enjoying the beach on Spectacle Island.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

While many local beaches are overcrowded, Spectacle Island remains an underutilized gem during the coronavirus pandemic. Just a 30-minute trip on a Boston Harbor Cruises boat from Long Wharf, the uncrowded beach with Boston skyline views awaits. Although the visitor center and concession stand remain closed during the pandemic, changing rooms, restrooms, and outdoor showers are still available. Visitors must bring their own food and water or buy them on the ferry, and carry out all trash.

Thirty-four islands comprise the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park, but only Spectacle Island is accessible by BHC ferry during the pandemic. After remaining closed for the first part of the season, the island opened on July 1. The island’s proximity to Boston meant it was always in use, but it didn’t become a park until 2006. Dirt excavated during the Big Dig was used to cover parts of the island, which had served as a garbage dump for decades.

Advertisement

Matt O'Connor brought out a snack on board the Fort Independence ferry for his kids James, 7, and Mae, 5.
Matt O'Connor brought out a snack on board the Fort Independence ferry for his kids James, 7, and Mae, 5.Lane Turner/Globe Staff


One visitor found a shady bench to read in solitude away from the beach on Spectacle Island.
One visitor found a shady bench to read in solitude away from the beach on Spectacle Island. Lane Turner/Globe Staff


Spectacle Island provides ample opportunity for social distancing.
Spectacle Island provides ample opportunity for social distancing. Lane Turner/Globe Staff


The Fort Independence ferry can carry more than 500 people, but during the pandemic the maximum capacity is half that. Only 39 were aboard for the first trip on Wednesday, a day that saw temperatures in the city top 90 degrees.
The Fort Independence ferry can carry more than 500 people, but during the pandemic the maximum capacity is half that. Only 39 were aboard for the first trip on Wednesday, a day that saw temperatures in the city top 90 degrees. Lane Turner/Globe Staff


Visitors played in the waters off Spectacle Island.
Visitors played in the waters off Spectacle Island. Lane Turner/Globe Staff


A handful of visitors enjoyed the island's beach.
A handful of visitors enjoyed the island's beach.Lane Turner/Globe Staff


Greg Demko rested in the shade under a pier before swimming.
Greg Demko rested in the shade under a pier before swimming. Lane Turner/Globe Staff


People strolled on the beach.
People strolled on the beach.Lane Turner/Globe Staff


Henry Lima buried his nephew Josue Mejia, 7, in the sand while playing on the beach.
Henry Lima buried his nephew Josue Mejia, 7, in the sand while playing on the beach.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
The Fort Independence returned to Boston after dropping off passengers on Spectacle Island.
The Fort Independence returned to Boston after dropping off passengers on Spectacle Island. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Henry Lima and Josue Mejia splashed in the water.
Henry Lima and Josue Mejia splashed in the water.Lane Turner/Globe Staff


Self-described "seaglasser" Debbie Piccirilli photographed a piece of sea glass on a communal table where people leave their favorites for others to enjoy.
Self-described "seaglasser" Debbie Piccirilli photographed a piece of sea glass on a communal table where people leave their favorites for others to enjoy. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Piccirilli displayed a heart-shaped piece of red sea glass.
Piccirilli displayed a heart-shaped piece of red sea glass. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Spectacle Island receded as a BHC ferry returned visitors to the city.
Spectacle Island receded as a BHC ferry returned visitors to the city. Lane Turner/Globe Staff