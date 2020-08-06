Spectacle Island is open, boasting unobstructed views and quiet beaches

While many local beaches are overcrowded, Spectacle Island remains an underutilized gem during the coronavirus pandemic. Just a 30-minute trip on a Boston Harbor Cruises boat from Long Wharf, the uncrowded beach with Boston skyline views awaits. Although the visitor center and concession stand remain closed during the pandemic, changing rooms, restrooms, and outdoor showers are still available. Visitors must bring their own food and water or buy them on the ferry, and carry out all trash.

Thirty-four islands comprise the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park, but only Spectacle Island is accessible by BHC ferry during the pandemic. After remaining closed for the first part of the season, the island opened on July 1. The island’s proximity to Boston meant it was always in use, but it didn’t become a park until 2006. Dirt excavated during the Big Dig was used to cover parts of the island, which had served as a garbage dump for decades.