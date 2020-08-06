Suspect arrested in slaying of 26-year-old man during Lawrence triple shooting in May

Authorities on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old suspect for allegedly killing a man in a triple shooting in Lawrence in early May, prosecutors said.
In a statement, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett identified the suspect as Hector Baez, of Lawrence and Haverhill. Baez is charged with murder for allegedly gunning down 26-year-old Delvis Paulino-Fernandez on the night of May 3, the statement said.
It wasn’t clear if Baez had hired a lawyer.
Paulino-Fernandez was shot shortly after 9 p.m. on Newton Street, according to the statement.
“Two other men were also shot and were transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where they were treated and released,” Blodgett’s office said. “Mr. Baez is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
His arraignment is expected Friday morning in Lawrence District Court, prosecutors said.
