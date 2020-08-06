Suspect arrested in slaying of 26-year-old man during Lawrence triple shooting in May

Authorities on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old suspect for allegedly killing a man in a triple shooting in Lawrence in early May, prosecutors said.

In a statement, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett identified the suspect as Hector Baez, of Lawrence and Haverhill. Baez is charged with murder for allegedly gunning down 26-year-old Delvis Paulino-Fernandez on the night of May 3, the statement said.

It wasn’t clear if Baez had hired a lawyer.