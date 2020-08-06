Three finalists in running to lead Quincy schools

A fourth finalist withdrew from consideration, according to Frank Santoro, who led the district’s search committee.

Two of the finalists come from outside the district ― Everett and Nashua — and one has been Quincy’s interim superintendent since June, when Richard DeCristofaro left to become president of Quincy College. DeCristofaro had been superintendent since 2001.

The Quincy School Committee is interviewing three finalists for the open superintendent job and expects to make a decision on Aug. 14.

The finalists are Quincy interim superintendent Kevin Mulvey; Nashua Superintendent Jahmal Mosley; and Everett High School administrator Omar X. Easy.

Easy is currently a vice principal at Everett High School in charge of the school’s academies, which are small divisions focusing on specific career-related studies such as science technology and engineering or business, law, and hospitality.

Easy, who played professional football with the Oakland Raiders for one season, grew up playing soccer and cricket in Jamaica before moving with his family to Everett. He worked as a coach at his alma mater, Everett High School, and for a year as a Spanish teacher there, before working with student-athletes at Pennsylvania State University, according to his resume.

Easy returned to Everett High School as an administrator, taking off two years to work for the city of Everett as the liaison between the city and school department.

Mosley has been superintendent of the Nashua Public Schools since July of 2017, and was previously assistant superintendent in the Sharon public school system for three years, and principal of Somerset Berkley Regional High School for three years, according to his resume.

Before that, Mosley was a principal in Brattleboro, Vt., an assistant principal at Day Middle School in Newton, and at Nichols Middle School in Middleborough. He began his education career as a special education teacher in Worcester and Cambridge.

Mulvey, an attorney, was an elected member of the Quincy School Committee for 2 1/2 years before resigning to become director of human resources and business operations for the Quincy Public Schools in 2008.

He was named Quincy’s deputy superintendent in 2013, and interim superintendent two months ago.

As an attorney, he was a partner in a private law firm, Mulvey & Sneider in Brookline, and worked for the Norfolk and Suffolk district attorney’s offices, the Committee for Public Counsel Services, and clerked at the US attorney’s office in Boston.

The Quincy school system has almost 10,000 students in 11 elementary, five middle, and two high schools, as well as an early childhood center. The schools reflect the city’s increasing diverse population with about 42 percent white, 40 percent Asian, 7 percent Black, 7 percent Hispanic, and about 3 percent identifying as multi-race, according to state data.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.