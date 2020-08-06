Three Saugus police officers stabbed; one suspect arrested

According to Procopio, three Saugus officers " were stabbed during a response to that residence shortly after 7:20 a.m. All three local officers have been transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. A fourth Saugus officer was transported to MGH for precautionary reasons.”

State Police spokesman David Procopio confirmed details of the violent incident in a statement. He said the stabbings occurred shortly after 7:20 a.m. in the area of 29 Tuttle St. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening, officials said.

Three Saugus police officers were stabbed Thursday morning and one person is under arrest, authorities said.

The suspect, Procopio said, an adult male, was taken to Melrose-Wakefield hospital. His condition wasn’t known.

“Facts and circumstances of the incident are under investigation and remain to be fully determined,” Procopio said.

He added that the State Police Detective Unit for Essex County was investigating, and that the agency had also dispatched patrols and a patrol supervisor from Troop A, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and a State Police chemist to assist.

Melissa Proulx, a Saugus police spokeswoman, also released a brief statement on the incident.

Proulx said via e-mail that Saugus police were confirming “three injured officers stabbed/slashed” and expected to survive. She said the suspect “was not seriously injured,” and that there’s no “danger to the community at this time.”

Police are on the scene of officers involved stabbing on Tuttle Street in Saugus. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





