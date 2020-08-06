Truro beaches closed following great white shark sighting

Beaches in Truro were temporarily closed Thursday following a great white shark sighting, town officials said.
The town confirmed the sighting in a brief statement posted to its website.
“The Town of Truro would like to report a confirmed sighting of a Great White Shark at Head of the Meadow Beach on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:50 am,” the statement said. “The sharks direction of travel is unknown. Due to this sighting Head of the Meadow Beach and Coast Guard Beach, Truro, will continue to be closed to swimming until 12:50 pm. After one hour, without any other sightings, the beach will reopen to swimming."
The news comes after Julie Dimperio Holowach, a 63-year-old seasonal resident of Harpswell, Maine, was killed late last month by a great white while swimming off of Bailey Island in what officials said was that state’s first fatal shark attack on record.
