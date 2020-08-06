Two people rescued from apartment building fire in Everett

Crews were able to contain the fire to the second-floor apartment where it started, Carli said.

Firefighters were called to the four-story building at 68 Linden St. at 1:30 a.m., where smoke was seen pouring out of a unit’s windows, Everett Fire Chief Tony Carli said.

Two people were safely rescued from a burning apartment building early Thursday in Everett, fire officials said.

No one was home in the involved unit, he said, but a woman in an adjacent apartment was rescued by ladder. A man on the top floor also was rescued by ladder, Carli said.

No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported, Carli said.

Line crews reached the fire by entering through the front door, Carli said.

The fire is under investigation, he said.

“The cause is undetermined as of yet, but it does not seem suspicious in nature,” Carli said.

He said Chelsea provided mutual aid as Everett crews also were assisting with two fires in Revere overnight.

“It was a busy night in the area,” Carli said. “Revere had two fires and we had some crews helping them out, and we had Chelsea helping us out. That’s how it goes in Metro Boston and everyone did great.”

