Will the pandemic result in fewer people wanting to live in cities in the future?

The past four months have upended life for all of us in ways few of us could have imagined. It seems like a distant lifetime ago when we could enjoy such simple pleasures as joining friends for dinner in a restaurant, stress free.

Even when the pandemic ends, some of its legacy will likely be felt for years to come. Surely one of them is that fewer people will have a desire to live in cities.

A major reason many of us in Massachusetts live in cities is to be close to our jobs. Although numerous employees bravely commute to work, a large number of us are now working at home. Managers are realizing all that saved commuting time can become productive work time. Yes, childcare challenges are real; but as daycare and schools return, parents will continue to work remotely when possible.

The benefits of more people telecommuting are vast. They include reduced air pollution,cq and less congestion on the roads and public transit. And with more people working at home, we might see an end to the inequity of employees who work remotely - often women - earning lower pay and promotions than those who ‘passively face time ’ - appear in the workplace but do the same work as those at home. cq

But it’s not all about FaceTime versus face-time. My own experience is instructive. Our young family found a great home in Quincy several years ago and while it’s on a small 2,900 square foot lot, we are near the T and can walk to two playgrounds. Needless to say our 2,900 square feet has felt quite small during quarantine. We have no plans to move and a great deal to be grateful for, but if we were house-hunting now, it’s fair to say we’d give the commuter rail towns a closer look.

There are other benefits to non-city living. It’s easier to park, and engage in recreation requiring social distancing. It’s less noisy. Farther out from cities the dollar travels farther.

Cities aren’t going away but the pandemic will likely cool down the boom. Maybe Southborough will become the new South Boston.

Joseph A. Curtatone

Mayor of Somerville

As a nation, we are decades into an urban revival. Gen Xers, Millennials, and now Gen Zers have flocked to our citiescq for better access to jobs, services, entertainment, and quality of life. Cities offer diversity. Cities offer culture. Cities offer the chance to live a life that’s not tethered to your car. The shift to cities has become a fundamental feature of American life, and our current public health crisis will not change that.

It also must be stated that COVID-19 poses a threat to everyone regardless of whether they live in an urban, suburban, or rural setting. No matter where you live, there are gathering spots where this virus can be transmitted. It is not like this disease cares about geography. You have to take the same safety precautions in a small town as you do in a big city.

But cities are actually better positioned to respond to it. Our residents live closer to testing sites and hospitals. They also live closer to help. In Somerville, we’ve distributed more than 100,000 face masks to our residents. We’ve delivered more than 80,000 diapers to parents who could not leave the house. We’ve delivered tens of thousands of meals and grocery bags to residents. We’ve been able to offer millions of dollars for rental assistance and small business stabilization. When hard times come, we have more resources at our disposal.

And cities around the world have done an outstanding job of responding to COVID-19. Japan has densely packed cities. Thirty seven million people alone live in Greater Tokyo.cq That’s more than five times the number of people who live in Massachusetts.cq Yet Japan’s overall COVID numbers have been relatively minimal and their nation has mostly reopened.cq South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, Germany, and Norway all have cities, too, and they have successfully kept this virus at bay.cq Our problem in the US is not cities, it is faulty leadership.

I want to stress we, too, will overcome this disease, and we will learn from the experience. When we do, every factor that has made cities so attractive in recent decades will remain.

