Will your school reopen? Here’s a breakdown of infection rates in each R.I. community

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 19,481 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 84 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 2.7 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 1,012. There were 79 people in the hospital, 14 in intensive care, and five were on ventilators.

Governor Gina Raimondo made some news yesterday when she announced that school districts in communities that have positive test rates higher than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in a week won’t be allowed to have a full in-person reopening at the end of the month.

Based on last week’s totals, that means Central Falls (186/100,000), Pawtucket (135/100,000), and Providence (103/100,000) wouldn’t be able to fully open, while the rest of the state would. (Note: It’s unclear how charter schools that accept students from multiple communities would be treated.)

Of course, these things can change from week to week. For example, Providence would have been able to open schools last week because it was under the 10/100,000 rate the previous week. Same goes for Pawtucket the week of July 12.

Here’s a breakdown of the new positive test rates in your community from last week (per 100,000 population).

Central Falls - 186

Pawtucket - 135

Providence - 103

North Providence - 89

Cranston - 81

West Warwick - 55

Warwick - 43

Burrillville – 36

Middletown - 31

Woonsocket – 31

Lincoln – 28

East Providence – 27

Bristol – 27

Cumberland – 26

Newport – 24

Johnston – 21

North Kingstown – 19

Coventry – 17

All other communities had five or fewer cases.

⚓ Governor Raimondo and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green are holding another Facebook Live conversation at 3 p.m.

⚓ Reminder: If you want to vote in the Sept. 8 primary, you have to be registered by Sunday.

⚓ If you’re like me and already thinking about the weekend, here’s Rhode Island’s weather forecast.

⚓ Need something to do tonight? It’s Food Truck Night in Warwick.

