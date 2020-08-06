Mass. reports 162 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 32 new deaths

The state Department of Public Health also reported 69 new probable cases, bringing that total to 8,341. There were no new probable deaths reported, keeping that total at 221.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by 32 to 8,470, state officials reported Thursday, the most confirmed fatalities in a month. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 162, bringing the total to 111,533.

Key metrics monitored for the state’s pace of reopening are still low relative to the springtime surge, but Thursday’s numbers come as some experts have urged the state to consider rolling back a phase in its reopening plan, and Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday hinted that he could tighten restrictions if numbers continue to climb. Local hospitals are also keeping a close eye on the recent increase in numbers, and are preparing for a potential second wave.

“We are very concerned about the rising [infection] rates that we have seen,” said Dr. Paul Biddinger, director for emergency preparedness at Mass General Brigham.

Advertisement

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was at 2.1 percent for the third day in a row on Wednesday. The current number still represents a 93 percent drop from mid-April highs.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up slightly from 375 on Tuesday to 384 as of Wednesday. It was down 89 percent since mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed at four for the second consecutive day, representing an 81 percent drop since mid-April. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases dipped slightly, from 15 on Sunday to 12 on Monday — a 92 percent decrease from mid-April.

State officials said 11,555 more people had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of individuals tested to 1,262,877. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,653,792.

Advertisement

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 598 people, bringing that total to 99,768.

The numbers come as a widely cited University of Washington model predicts US deaths from COVID-19 will reach nearly 300,000 by Dec. 1. The forecast of 295,011 deaths is 137,000 more than the roughly 158,000 US deaths reported so far. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model assumes that many states will impose new stay-at-home orders as deaths climb.

Peter Bailey-Wells, Felice J. Freyer and Kay Lazar of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was used in this report





Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss