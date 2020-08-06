Michelle Obama says she is dealing with ‘low-grade depression’ amid coronavirus pandemic, racial injustice in US

While speaking with journalist Michelle Norris on the second episode of “ The Michelle Obama Podcast, ” the former first lady said it has been “exhausting” waking up to “the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt, or killed, or falsely accused of something.”

Michelle Obama said in an episode of her podcast Wednesday that she has been experiencing “some form of low-grade depression” as a result of quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic, the racial strife in the United States, and “watching the hypocrisy of [the Trump administration] day in and day out.”

“And it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life in a while,” she added.

“[The highs and the lows have] been real for me, and I don’t think I’m unusual in that,” Obama said. “But I’d be remiss to say that part of this depression is also a result of what we’re seeing in terms of protests, the continued racial unrest that has plagued this country since its birth.”

Obama said maintaining a routine is key to managing her feelings, but she has had difficulty sleeping and consistently exercising.

“I’m waking up in the middle of the night because I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness,” she said.

She said the emotional ups and downs she has experienced are “a direct result of just being out of body, out of mind. And spiritually, these are not fulfilling times.”





