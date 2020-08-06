Pence calls Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts a ‘disappointment’ to conservatives

“Look, we have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States, but Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives,” Pence said, citing Roberts’ critical vote on the Affordable Care Act, as well as more recent rulings.

Pence made the comments in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, portions of which were posted online Wednesday ahead of its full airing on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence is calling Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts a “disappointment” to conservatives, using recent decisions from Roberts to make the case that a second Trump term is needed to allow conservatives to further cement their majority on the nation’s highest court.

Advertisement

Several cases decided by the court in recent months unexpectedly came down in favor of the court’s liberal wing, including a challenge to laws that allow employers to fire workers solely because of their gender identity or sexual orientation and to a Louisiana law requiring doctors performing abortions to obtain hospital admitting privileges.

The Supreme Court galvanized white evangelicals in 2016, with 70 percent naming the court as a top issue for them in a Pew survey taken a few months before the election. Now, with Trump’s approval rating among evangelicals slipping in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic and protests against racial injustice, Pence is seeking to reignite the issue by casting Roberts ― a George W. Bush appointee ― as a swing vote.

“I think several cases out of the Supreme Court are a reminder of just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court. We remember the issue back in 2016, which I believe loomed large in voters’ decision,” Pence said in the interview. “And some people thought it wouldn’t be as big an issue these days, but I think that’s all changed.”

Advertisement

In the wake of the recent rulings, conservatives have turned their ire on Roberts, with even some members of Congress openly admonishing the chief justice.

“Sadly, over recent years, more and more, Chief Justice Roberts has been playing games with the court to achieve the policy outcomes he desires,” Senator Ted Cruz said on the floor of the Senate in June.

Other observers say that Roberts’ rulings have been in keeping with conservative principles, even in situations where the outcome appears to favor liberals, as Daily Beast columnist Jay Michaelson argued after Roberts sided with the liberal wing in striking down the Louisiana abortion law.

“This wasn’t a ruling for abortion rights; it was a ruling for stare decisis, the principle that the Supreme Court must respect its own precedent. That is a principle that may lead to conservative or liberal outcomes, depending on the case, but it is fundamentally a judicially conservative value,” Michaelson wrote.

Roberts, keeping with Supreme Court tradition, has not responded publicly to the recent criticism, but he has spoken out to defend the independence of the judiciary in the past. In 2018, after Trump called a federal judge an “Obama judge” in an attempt to discredit him, Roberts issued a statement in response.

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for,” he said at the time.

Advertisement

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.