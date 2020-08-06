The maskless among us

Re “ Who is making the mask rules ” (Opinion, Aug. 3), Diane Hessan writes, “We can take comfort that most Americans are getting with the program” of wearing masks. “Most” is not enough when that behavior risks infecting others, especially when “most” includes people described as “mostly compliant,” not to mention the maskless people Hessan interviewed on the Harborwalk.

Cambridge

A self-imposed ‘no-fly’ zone

“What will it take for airlines to persuade us to fly again” (Page A1, Aug. 2) ignores the scariest part of flying today: our fellow passengers. Just before reading this article, I dropped my daughter at Logan for a flight back to college, already a frightening endeavor. From the moment she got to Logan, the idea that the flight part of this might be at least sort of safe flew out the window. At baggage self-check: people without masks, and forget about social distancing. In line for baggage drop — no social distancing. In the terminal area, people without masks. The plane, as my daughter reported via text: full of maskless children, some adults with no mask, and other adults with their mask pulled down off their noses. And no one policing any of this anywhere. Without regard for the processes and statistics so fully reported in your article, the public won’t and shouldn’t be ready for takeoff until all of our fellow passengers social distance and wear masks, either of their own accord or because the policies that require these practices are actually enforced. That is not happening today.

Alan Avery-Peck

‘There are none so deaf than those who will not hear’

There are people who choose not to wear masks. Many berate those who do wear them. Are they saying that when they themselves become infected with COVID-19 that they will not demand to receive medical help? I very much doubt it. Is anyone out there providing buttons that say “We, not me”? Are there armbands available to acknowledge the sacrifices of those in the medical profession who have given their lives helping COVID-19 patients? Can a non-selfish message be delivered? Understood? How?

Lenore C. Frazier

Winchester