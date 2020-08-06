Nuke the nuclear weapons budget

These tests polluted the atmosphere and ecosystems within America and around the world. In 1963, responding to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and to Linus Pauling’s grass-roots campaign against radioactive fallout, President John Kennedy signed the Atmospheric Test Ban Treaty. Two decades later, President Ronald Reagan, driven by the grass-roots Nuclear Weapons Freeze Campaign, negotiated the first Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev . The treaty was eventually signed by President George H.W. Bush and President Gorbachev in 1991. This significantly reduced nuclear arsenals.

Seventy-five years have passed since the United States detonated atom bombs over Hiroshima on Dec. 6, 1945 and then over Nagasaki on Dec. 9, effectively ending World War II. The vast destruction and the incineration of civilians by the nuclear explosions ushered in a terrifying nuclear arms race, driven by the Cold War between the United States and the USSR. Over the next half century, the United States tested more than 1,000 nuclear weapons, while the rest of the world’s nuclear armed nations tested over a thousand more.

The United States has not tested a nuclear weapon since 1992, and 184 other nations have supported the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty banning all nuclear weapons tests.

The Cold War is long over, yet the United States, together with the eight other nuclear armed nations, still maintains thousands of nuclear weapons, many hundreds on hair-trigger alert, capable of being launched by heads of state with little, if any, consultative process.

Since entering office, President Trump has withdrawn from the nuclear arms agreement with Iran and abrogated both the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Open Skies Agreement with Russia. Recently his administration raised the specter of resuming nuclear weapons testing.

The nations of the world must get together and eliminate the threat of nuclear war. The Trump administration’s proposal to resume nuclear weapons testing weakens the existing Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, a key instrument for controlling the spread and further development of nuclear weapons. It could ignite a new nuclear arms race with Russia or China, and it opens the door for other nations, such as India, Pakistan, and North Korea to enhance their own nuclear capabilities.

Despite the enormous overkill capacity of current arsenals, the US government is proposing to spend nearly $2 trillion over the next 30 years to upgrade these lethal weapons systems. This provocative program will make the world less safe and more susceptible to an accidental or inadvertent nuclear weapons launch.

The enormous costs of upgrading our nuclear weapons and their delivery systems drain the nation’s fiscal resources, and pose a threat to global security. Rather, we need to mobilize our scientific resources toward biomedical research to deal with present and future global health threats, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disease afflicting millions, and sharply increasing investment in solar, wind, geothermal, and other forms of sustainable energy to slow climate change.

The most robust effort in Congress to limit these nuclear weapon expenditures was led by Senator Ed Markey’s Smarter Approach to Nuclear Expenditures Act, which would have immediately cut $75 billion from the most dangerous nuclear weapons development — but it did not make it into the most recent National Defense Authorization Act, which allocated $740 billion to the Pentagon. Redirecting those savings toward public health programs and programs such as education, housing, and improved infrastructure could have provided far more national security than upgraded nuclear weapons.

We call upon our elected representatives to reorient our federal spending priorities to address our true national health and welfare needs. We need the security of successfully addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, not the insecurity of starting a new nuclear arms race.

Jerome Friedman is the Institute Professor and professor of physics, emeritus, at MIT and was awarded the 1990 Nobel Prize in physics. Sheldon Glashow is the Metcalf Professor of Mathematics and Physics at Boston University and was awarded the 1979 Nobel Prize in Physics.