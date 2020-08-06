Our country needs a memorial to coronavirus victims

It doesn’t just celebrate the celestial intervention that some believed stopped that outbreak of the bubonic plague. One of the figures on the column is the deeply religious Leopold beseeching the Lord to save his people. Whatever the worth of the monarch’s services as interlocutor between earth and heaven, they had come at some remove; history records he had fled the city for safer environs while the plague raged. (That was something of a habit for Leopold, who also left Vienna when the Ottoman Empire laid siege to the city in 1683 .)

The ornate edifice, about 70 feet tall, was erected after the plague of 1679 by Habsburg monarch Leopold I , to thank God for ending the contagion that killed an estimated 75,000 people in the city.

The Plague Column in Vienna. HELMUT FOHRINGER/APA/AFP via Getty Images

That plague gave rise to one of legends of the city, the story of Marx Augustin, a bagpiper and balladeer who got properly soused one night and passed out in the street. His dead drunkenness mistaken for the real thing, Augustin and his bagpipes were thrown in a mass grave of plague victims. Unable to climb out when he awoke, he started playing his pipes, whereupon he was noticed and rescued. (Remember that the next time a musical wag quips that a true gentleman is someone who knows how to play the bagpipes but doesn’t.) Augustin survived his grisly ordeal without contracting the plague, which he supposedly attributed to the considerable quantity of liquor (take that, hydroxycholorquine!) he had ingested prior to his night among the dead.

It’s an odd thing, but the mere presence of a monument giving thanks for the end of the plague helps translate it from an abstract historical fact into the terrifying scourge it was.

Which brings me in an admittedly roundabout way to this: As others have also suggested, we should have a national memorial to the victims of the coronavirus. Not something like the Vienna column, obviously, but a solemn site of national remembrance in Washington, DC.

Why? Two reasons.

First, we owe it to them and their families, so they aren’t forgotten. I expect that like me, many have found the brief remembrances various media have done about our fellow Americans who have perished of COVID-19 one of the most moving aspects of the pandemic coverage. Many were essential workers. Many were people of color. In a very real sense, they sacrificed their lives for their country. We owe their families economic help. But we should honor all victims with a memorial.

Second, we owe it to ourselves to remember this pandemic and its lessons. Although it was only a century ago, the Spanish flu — which infected approximately one third of the world’s population and killed at least 50 million people, including some 675,000 Americans — has passed from our collective consciousness as a devastating event. It has become more of a historical footnote, something one encounters when reading a biography of this figure or that who lost a parent or sister or brother to that pandemic. With the advent of flu vaccines, we largely shrug our shoulders at the toll the flu takes every year. But that toll remains substantial: According to estimates by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, annual deaths ranged from 12,000 to 61,000 from 2010 to 2018.

Anyone who has visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington knows how profound an experience it is. You stand and read name after name after name and contemplate all those lost lives.

It’s an experience you don’t forget.

We can’t forget this pandemic. We can’t let it fade from memory. We can’t become complacent. We need to remember that even though pandemics have until recently seemed like ancient events, the stuff of Baroque statuary older than our nation itself, in the future we must be more vigilant and better prepared.

