A tragic and fearsome anniversary

This week marks the 75th year since the Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. When the first bomb detonated, the temperature on the ground was 6,000 degrees Celsius.

The memory of the terrifying harm we inflicted on hundreds of thousands of civilians should lead us to dismantle our nuclear architecture. Instead, the United States has embarked on a $1.2 trillion renewal of our nuclear weapons. Former secretary of defense William Perry tells us we are in more danger of nuclear war than at any other time in our history.

The United States has a presidential first-use policy. That means President Trump (or any other president) can single-handedly launch a nuclear weapon without having any authorization from Congress, from the courts, from the Cabinet, or from the population. The launch order (according to the late missile-launch officer Bruce Blair) is the length of a tweet.