Bruins showed more spark vs. Lightning, and hope to build on it

They looked slightly more like their 100-point selves in their 3-2 loss Wednesday to Tampa Bay. Despite being on the wrong side of the result, they at least were more engaged in puck battles, more conscious of shooting (16 attempts by David Pastrnak ), and got their dander up slightly when the Lightning turned chippy after forging a 2-0 lead.

Still in search of the mojo that had them No. 1 in the standings when the NHL went dark March 12, the Bruins enjoyed a day off Thursday in Toronto as the official start of Stanley Cup play next week inched closer.

Torey Krug and Matt Grzelcyk, the two smallest defensemen in the Boston lineup, each pushed back by trading punches with the Bolts, objecting to high, unpenalized hits landed on Anders Bjork and Brandon Carlo.

“That’s just sticking up for one another,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “A lot of times that does get a team going. And certainly with our team, a group that likes to play for another. It certainly affected the game and we did get going after that.”

The Bruins hope those sparks of emotion will be there again Sunday when they face the Capitals in the final round-robin tuneup. It will be their final chance for a win, after going 0-2.

“I think we competed much harder,” right winger Chris Wagner said. “I think Torey’s fight kind of got us going. I thought we battled hard in the corners. We had tough bounces on their first two goals, but I thought we competed better overall for the 60 minutes.”

Wagner’s line, with Joakim Nordstrom (LW) and Sean Kuraly (C), has been among the few Boston bright spots in Toronto. Shift to shift, they have been able to get pucks deep, maintain presence, and work pucks for chances.

Wagner leads the club with two goals, collecting five shots on net in the two round-robin tilts. Charlie McAvoy (1-1—2) is the only other Bruin with 2 points.

The top line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Pastrnak has chipped in with but 1 point, an assist by Bergeron.

Kase expected to play

Look for Ondrej Kase finally to make his postseason debut Sunday. Held out of July’s two-week training camp under COVID-19 protocols, the ex-Ducks right winger is expected to line up with former fellow Duck Nick Ritchie on the No. 2 line pivoted by David Krejci.

Karson Kuhlman lined up at that right wing spot Wednesday, and Kase’s return likely will bump him to the sidelines.

Cassidy got very little production out of Krejci’s line vs. the Bolts, and ditto for the Bjork-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk No. 3 trio. DeBrusk’s best fit is as Krejci’s left winger, but Cassidy is banking on the Ritchie-Krejci-Kase combination being a dependable source of secondary scoring. The coach is still in the discovery stage on that call.

It’s possible that Cassidy will flip DeBrusk to Coyle’s left side, then decide on one of three candidates for Coyle’s right wing: Jack Studnicka, Bjork, or Kuhlman.

Rask ‘felt normal’

Tuukka Rask went the distance in net Wednesday, his first time logging a full 60 minutes since his 2-0 shutout over the Flyers March 10.

“I felt normal out there,” said Rask, who’ll be the starter when the Bruins open best-of-seven play next Tuesday or Wednesday. “I just want to improve my hip flexors; they were cramping up at the start of the second period.

“I was seeing the puck well. I was moving well. I had legs. I was tracking the puck. I have to be happy with that.”

The loss to the Bolts meant the Bruins will finish no higher than the third seed, a slip from the No. 1 perch they held when play was suspended.

Rask was left unfazed.

“If you want to make a run in the playoffs, you’ve got to beat every team anyway,” he said. “So the situation is what it is.

“I think the worst thing that’s going to happen to us is that we’re going to lose the locker room in the practice rink. I really don’t care where we finish. We just have to focus on our game.”

Block party

Pastrnak landed five of his 16 attempts on net. He missed with two others and the Bolts blocked nine, a fact that would have had ex-Tampa Bay coach John Tortorella smiling wider than an open goal mouth … McAvoy and Krug rarely pair together on the blue line, but they were partnered late in the second period when McAvoy ripped home a long one-timer off a Krug feed. Cassidy credited assistant coach Kevin Dean, in charge of the blue liners, for pairing them for a draw won by Bergeron. . “Just a situational play,” noted Cassidy. “Especially with Bergy in the circle on his strong side, you’ve got a good chance you’ll start with the puck, so let’s see if we can make something happen.” Bergeron pulled the drop straight back to Krug, then came the short dish to McAvoy at center point. Sometimes it does go according to the blueprint … Going into Thursday’s games, the Bruins (0 for 7) were one of six teams yet to click on the power play. Only the Canadiens have been colder (0 for 10) on the alleged advantage.

