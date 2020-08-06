Harvard’s Jack Drury, Henry Bowlby sign pro contracts

Drafted in the second round in 2018 by the Carolina Hurricanes, Drury was No. 4 in the nation with 1.39 points per game and a key cog in Harvard’s nation-leading power play unit (31.2%), scoring 11 power play goals (No. 3, NCAA) on the year. He finishes his Harvard career with 63 points (29 goals, 34 assists) in 60 games played.

Drury signed with the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League. He was a second team All-ECAC Hockey and All-Ivy selection after notching 39 points in 2019-20, including a team high 20 goals in his sophomore year.

In another sign of the strange times we’re living in, Harvard announced Wednesday that forwards Henry Bowlby and Jack Drury were forgoing their remaining eligibility with the Crimson and signing professional contracts. They join defenseman Jack Rathbone, who signed with the Vancouver Canucks on July 15.

Bowlby signed a two-year entry level contract with the Florida Panthers. He tallied 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 84 career games over his three-year career. This past year, he matched a career high with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists). He was named to the ECAC Hockey Commissioner’s List after having the program’s top GPA for the 2019-20 academic year.

Rathbone was coming off his best season at Harvard and was one of the top offensive defensemen in college hockey, recording 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) in 28 games his junior season. He was named a First Team All-American in 2019-20, as well as All-ECAC Hockey First Team and a First Team All-Ivy League selection. Rathbone was the leading scorer among defensemen in the league, and No. 3 in the nation with 1.11 points per contest.

Players leaving college early to turn pro is not unusual, but the timing of these signings certainly is. Typically, these moves are made in the early spring, when the college season has just wrapped up. That none of them made the jump last March when the COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt end to the season would seem to indicate that all three were looking forward to returning to Harvard for the upcoming year.

But exactly when the season will begin is uncertain. The Ivy League announced last month that all sports would be put on hold until at least January. If hockey is to be played, it would be an abbreviated season, likely focusing on conference competition. But that may be wishful thinking, with the possibility of the season being canceled altogether not out of the question, and that appears to have been a factor in the decision by Bowlby and Drury to move on.

Other Ivy League schools may see similar losses. Last week, Cornell forward Morgan Barron agreed to terms with the New York Rangers on an entry-level contract. Barron was named a First Team All-American, was one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, and was named the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year after registering 14 goals and 18 assists in 29 games for the Big Red in his junior season.

Perhaps in an effort to avoid an exodus of players, just last week Hockey East announced that it intends to have a 2020-21 season, with the emphasis on league play, with details on a start date and length of season to be released at a later date.

